Top 5 mid-cap stocks that fell the most since October 18

Amid Friday’s stock market crash, NSE Nifty plunged nearly 3% due to new fear of the new variant of Covid identified in South Africa. On a weekly basis, Nifty has fallen to a record low of 4.16% since January 2021, pushing the expected decline ratio into negative territory. After the October 18 high, this massive sell-off in the Indian stock market kicked off across all indexes as markets around the world plunged.

Here we list the top 5 mid-cap stocks that fell the most after the October 18 peak:

1]IRCTC: Shares of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) lost around 30% after the stock market leveled off on October 18. As of October 18, 2021, IRCTC’s share price had closed at approximately 1175 and after that, mid cap stocks took a nosedive. On Friday (November 26, 2021), the IRCTC share price closed at 822.30 levels per share on NSE, registering more than 30 percent since the stock market peak.

2]Deepak Nitrite: Since the market peak reached on October 18, 2021, this mid-cap chemical stock has fallen by 27%. According to Deepak Nitrite stock price history, this stock has fallen by about 2867 to 2130 levels on NSE. The fact his closing high of 2925.90 per share on October 19 and after that it plunged continuously.

3]JSW Energy: This share of the Jindal group has fallen 23% since October 18, 2021. According to the history of the share price of JSW Energy, this energy share had closed at 391.85 levels on NSE on October 18 as it closed at Levels 302.50 on November 26, 2021 on NSE. Mid-cap stock has made huge profits on every rise after the stock market peaked on October 18 of this year.

4]Tata chemicals: As its name suggests, this stock of chemicals had closed at 1094.40 levels on October 18, 2021 on NSE as it closed at 855 levels per share on November 26, 2021 on NSE, recording an approximately 22% drop in its share price after exiting the market.

5]The steel and the power of Jindal: According to the share price history of this security, it had closed at 452.10 levels on October 18, 2021 on NSE as it closed at 353.50 levels on November 26, 2021 on NSE, recording a decline of around 21.80% in almost a month.

