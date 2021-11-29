Sensex loses more than 230 points, Nifty gives up 17,000

Stock indices opened weakly on the first day of trading, November 29. The increase in new cases of covid in Europe and the detection of new variants of covid in South Africa have created panic in the market.

At 9:17 a.m., the Sensex was down 233.04 points or 0.41% to 56,874.11. The Nifty lost 91.50 points or 0.54% to 16,935. About 683 stocks rose, 1,246 stocks fell and 94 stocks are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, and Dr Reddys Labs were among the main Nifty winners, while the losers included Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC and M&M.

Nifty crashed by nearly 3% on November 26 due to new fear of the new strain of the Covid virus identified in South Africa. At the close, Nifty was down 2.91% or 509.8 points to 17,026.5.

On a weekly basis, Nifty fell 4.16%, the highest since January 2021. Nifty continues to face selling pressure with every rise and is hitting new lows. The expected decline ratio is deeply negative. Nifty now has support from 16,722 while the 17,269-17,326 band could be resistance.

US stocks closed lower on Friday

U.S. stock indexes suffered waning losses on Friday as stock and commodity markets plunged, after scientists detected a new variant of COVID in South Africa that could be behind a recent surge in prices. cases, especially in Europe. Little is known about the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses, and may be more transmissible. .

WE. the markets were closed for Thanksgiving Thursday and ended at 1 p.m. EST on Friday three hours earlier than usual,

The Dow index recorded the worst daily decline since October 28, 2020. The decline in the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite recorded its worst Black Friday performance since 1950. The 10-year Treasury bill fell further by 10 basis points to fall to around 1.54% from 1.644% on Wednesday

Bitcoins fall sharply

Bitcoin fell sharply alongside other assets on Friday, hitting a seven-week low and officially entering bear market territory. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has sank almost 8% in the past 24 hours to $ 54,321, according to data from Coin Metrics.

Oil posts worst day of the year Friday

Oil on Friday recorded its worst day of the year, falling to its lowest level in more than two months as the new COVID-19 strain raised fears of slowing demand as supply increases. USoil settled 13.06 percent, or $ 10.24, down to $ 68.15 a barrel, falling below the key level of $ 70. It was the worst day for contracts since April 2020. Both contracts recorded their fifth straight week of losses for the longest weekly losing streak since March 2020.

Bullion clears the November rallyand

Bullion wiped out its November rally and almost returned to its starting point as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s potential to remove political support at a faster pace to control inflation, with the possible impact of the omicron pressure on global recovery.

The November 22-25 poll of 44 economists estimated India’s median year-on-year GDP growth forecast at 8.4% for the July-September period. The Indian economy grew by 1.6% and 20.1% respectively during the January-March and April-June quarters. The report will be released at 1200 GMT on November 30.

Chinese industrial enterprises are growing at a rapid pace

Profits of Chinese industrial companies rose at a faster pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, providing a buffer to a faltering economy battered by soaring commodity prices. Profits in October rose 24.6% from a year earlier to 818.7 billion yuan ($ 128.1 billion), according to official data, accelerating from a gain of 16 , 3% recorded in September.

Asian markets stable in early trading

Asian markets regained some composure on Monday as investors settled for a few weeks of uncertainty as to whether the Omicron variant would really derail economic recoveries and some central bank tightening plans. Uncertainty over a new emerging strain of coronavirus could continue to scare the markets.

Two IPOs on the market this week to increase Rs 7,868 cr

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Tega Industries are expected to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) this week to cumulatively increase Rs 7,868 crore.

The initial three-day sale of Star Health shares will begin on November 30 and end on December 2, while that of Tega Industries will be open for public subscription from December 1 to 3.

It comes after 10 companies successfully closed their initial public offerings in November. So far in 2021, up to 51 companies have launched their IPOs to raise more than Rs 1 lakh crore, according to data analysis with exchanges.

FII data

On November 26, 2021, foreign institutional investors achieved net sales worth Rs 57.85.83 crore. while domestic institutional investors made net purchases worth Rs 22.94.11 crore on the Indian stock market.

