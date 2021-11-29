Global markets brace for nervous week amid fears of new variant of Covid





Nikkei 225 N225 Hang Seng Index HSI Kospi KOSPI Shanghai Composite SHCOMP Starting at 1:30 a.m.ET Monday, Japanwas down about 1.6%, while that of Hong Konghad fallen by 1.2%. that of South Koreaand the Australian S & P / ASX 200 each fell around 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. from Chinawas flat.

But in the United States, stock futures have gone up. Dow futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures each gained 0.5%, 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

Oil prices also rose. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose more than 3% to around $ 75 a barrel, while US crude jumped 4% to $ 71.

But analysts are still bracing for signs showing how the Omicron variant could endanger more lives, disrupt the global economy and continue to affect markets after a massive sell-off on Friday.

Afraid of the unknown The Omicron variant of the coronavirus prompted a new set of travel restrictions around the world and raised concerns about what can be the continuation in the pandemic. Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the strain as a “variant of concern”, and said several studies on it were underway. This was followed by a update from the organization on Sunday, which urged people to maintain social distancing, wear masks and maintain hand hygiene. “It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible… compared to other variants, including Delta,” the WHO said. “[The] WHO is working with technical partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines. ” In a note on Saturday, Nohshad Shah of Goldman Sachs said it was still too early for analysts to “draw any conclusions.” “It should be emphasized that at this point we have very little laboratory evidence and very limited real world data,” he noted. But the [selloff] after Friday’s news of the worrisome new variant was a reminder of increased macroeconomic volatility in the current environment, ”wrote Shah, co-head of interest rate sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The next two weeks could be pretty nervous for the markets.” In a report released Sunday, economists at Morgan Stanley said the emergence of the new strain posed “a short-term risk” to their prospects for Asia. “However, with a much higher share of the population vaccinated, the downside risk to growth could be lower than what happened in mid-2021, provided the variant is not more difficult than Delta “they added, referring to the highly contagious Delta variant. which was first detected earlier this year. “To assess the impact of the Omicron variant, we are looking for details on its transmissibility and its impact on vaccine efficacy as well as hospitalizations and mortality rates.” The markets have slammed Stocks around the world fell as fear gripped global markets on Friday. Oil prices plunged more than 10%. Dow UNDUE In the United States, therecorded its worst day in over a year, falling 905 points, or 2.5%. S&P 500 SPX Thealso had its worst day since February, closing down 2.3%. Nasdaq Composite COMP For the, it was the worst day since September. The index ended down 2.2%. Friday had a shortened trading session in the United States that ended around lunchtime, after markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Traditionally, the half-day session is lower in trading volume, which can exacerbate market fluctuations. Dan Ives, managing director of equities research at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note this weekend that his team viewed Friday’s rout “as an obvious buying opportunity.” “At the end of the day, it’s not the first or the last fear variant,” he said. “As volatility and news circulate around this situation will grab the headlines, our technology [investing] playbook remains unchanged. “ – Anneken Tappe, Christina Maxouris and Laura He contributed to this report.

