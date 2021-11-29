Stock futures and oil rise as investors weigh the omicron variant

Asian stocks fell as US equity futures and European indices rose, as investors pondered the economic implications of a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19 that has led some countries to tighten controls on borders and impose other precautionary measures.

S&P 500 futures rose about 0.7%, suggesting US markets may open higher after falling sharply on Friday, following the Thanksgiving holiday last week. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while US crude oil also partially rebounded, jumping 4% to $ 70.91 a barrel.

In Europe, the pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 added 1%.

“The first reaction of the markets was to panic, but people now think maybe… the sale was overdone,” and there might not be a clear policy response in terms of restrictions, such as on travel, a said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.63% to its lowest closing level in a month and a half, after the Japanese government said it would close its borders to all foreign visitors from Tuesday until ‘that more information about the new variant is available. The Japanese benchmark index lost 2.5% on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and South Korea’s Kospi Index each fell around 1%, while Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 index fell 0.5% after the country tightened border controls over the weekend.

The new strain of coronavirus, called Omicron, was first identified by scientists in South Africa earlier this month and has been detected in countries ranging from Canada to the Netherlands and Australia.

Scientists say the Omicron strain could potentially make it more transmissible , reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine or increase the risk that people who have already had Covid-19 could become ill again. Vaccine manufacturers are assess the danger and potential impact of the new variant , and are already trying to develop ways to combat it. So far, the variant appears to have produced relatively few severe cases of Covid-19, which investors have taken as a positive sign. [in Asia] will be more careful and take longer in terms of reopening to ensure there is no major epidemic, ”said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was 1.53% early Monday, after falling to 1.484% on Friday as investors crammed into safer assets. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5% in a holiday shortened trading session, its largest single-day percentage decline since October 2020. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also lost more than 2%.

In Asia, governments that have a Covid-zero strategy in place, such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, would likely see limited economic impact in the short term. The economic blow could be bigger for countries that have started adopting a life-with-the-virus strategy, such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore, economists from Morgan Stanley Asia have said. The new variant will likely put more pressure on their healthcare systems, they added.

Mr Casanova said that if vaccine makers are able to calm investor sentiment by updating vaccines to help fight Omicron, investors in the United States and Europe may be able to see to- move beyond the current volatility and focus again on tightening the Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus. .

On Monday, the Hong Kong-listed shares of Macau casino operators such as MGM China Holdings and Wynn Macau tumbled , after the president of a tour operator was detained by the police in China on allegations of illegal gambling and money laundering.

–Rebecca Feng contributed to this article.