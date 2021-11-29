Business
Stable stock markets as Omicron’s impact is assessed
Global markets stabilized on Monday, with European stocks and oil prices rising and Wall Street futures rising, as investors more carefully considered the knowledge and unknowns of a new variant of Covid-19.
Shares on Wall Street and in Europe fell sharply on Friday after the first news of the discovery in southern Africa of the new variant, called Omicron. The World Health Organization has called it worrying variant, its most serious category. Shares of companies in sectors that have rebounded in recent months, such as airlines and other travel agencies, have been hit hard as governments reintroduced limits on cross-border travel. Oil prices plunged amid concerns about the economic track record of potential restrictions, while government bond yields fell amid an investor flight to the relative safety of sovereign debt.
On Monday, with quick answers to the Omicron threat hard to come by, investors appear to be focused on possibilities other than disaster. While the new variant could prove to be more contagious and resistant to the vaccine, it could also prove to be less dangerous for the health of those vaccinated or previously infected. Scientists have not come to definitive conclusions and it could take up to two weeks before testing of current vaccines on the new variant yields results.
We don’t know how dangerous it is to health, although the first reports that it is not very dangerous, although played down by cautious experts, are very alluring, wrote Kit Juckes, strategist at the Société Générale, in a note to clients. In this context, part of the Friday madness has been reversed, but only part.
Shares in Europe rose at the start of Monday’s session, with markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt rising around 1%.
Futures markets were predicting Wall Street would also open higher later Monday. The S&P 500 fell 2.3% on Friday, the worst day since February.
Another sign of improving market sentiment, oil prices rose at the start of the European trading day. The two main benchmarks, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate, gained 4 to 5%. Yields on government bonds also climbed. The yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose 5 basis points, or 0.05 percentage point, to 1.53%. On Friday, the yield fell 16 basis points, the largest one-day drop since late March 2020.
Asia-Pacific stocks fell widely on Monday, making up for some of Wall Street’s losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.6% on the day the government sealed the country’s borders, just days after it opened to short-term business travelers and international students. The Hong Kong market ended the day down 1%, its lowest level in over a year. Shares of airlines continued to fall, as did Cathay Pacific, which was down 3.6%, extending the 4.1% drop on Friday.
