Stable stock markets as Omicron’s impact is assessed

Global markets stabilized on Monday, with European stocks and oil prices rising and Wall Street futures rising, as investors more carefully considered the knowledge and unknowns of a new variant of Covid-19.

Shares on Wall Street and in Europe fell sharply on Friday after the first news of the discovery in southern Africa of the new variant, called Omicron. The World Health Organization has called it worrying variant, its most serious category. Shares of companies in sectors that have rebounded in recent months, such as airlines and other travel agencies, have been hit hard as governments reintroduced limits on cross-border travel. Oil prices plunged amid concerns about the economic track record of potential restrictions, while government bond yields fell amid an investor flight to the relative safety of sovereign debt.

On Monday, with quick answers to the Omicron threat hard to come by, investors appear to be focused on possibilities other than disaster. While the new variant could prove to be more contagious and resistant to the vaccine, it could also prove to be less dangerous for the health of those vaccinated or previously infected. Scientists have not come to definitive conclusions and it could take up to two weeks before testing of current vaccines on the new variant yields results.

We don’t know how dangerous it is to health, although the first reports that it is not very dangerous, although played down by cautious experts, are very alluring, wrote Kit Juckes, strategist at the Société Générale, in a note to clients. In this context, part of the Friday madness has been reversed, but only part.