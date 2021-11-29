Stocks and oil rebound as calm returns after Omicron strike

US Stock Futures Bounce, European Stocks Open Higher

LONDON, Nov. 29 (Reuters) – A semblance of calm returned to global markets on Monday as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy, allowing stock markets and prices oil to recover.

European stocks and US equity futures rallied, oil prices rebounded more than $ 3 a barrel, while safe haven bonds lost ground as markets clung to hopes that the new variant of concern would turn out to be “mild”. Read more

News of the variant sparked alarm and a massive sell-off on Friday that wiped out around $ 2 trillion in the value of global stocks, as countries imposed new restrictions on themselves over fears it would resist vaccinations. and does not upset a nascent economic reopening after two years. global pandemic.

With Omicron already as far away as Canada and Australia, a South African doctor who had treated cases said symptoms of the virus have so far been mild. The World Health Organization said the assessment of Omicron’s severity could take “from days to weeks,” although in a sign of caution, it warned on Monday that it posed a global risk “very high”. Read more

“We all continue to look in the dark and will need more data, but things look a bit more bullish than they were on Friday,” said BlueBay Asset Management CIO Mark Dowding.

S&P 500 futures added 0.7% and Nasdaq futures added 1%. Both indices suffered their biggest drop in months on Friday, as travel and airline stocks hit hard.

The European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.9%, after suffering its largest one-day drop since June 2020 on Friday. MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan ( .MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.4%, but found support ahead of its 2021 low. Japan’s leading Nikkei market (.N225) fell 1.6% as the country decided to ban foreigners from avoiding the Omicron strain.

And after plunging more than 10% on Friday in their biggest single-day decline since April 2020, oil prices rose more than 4%, with Brent crude oil futures trading last. times to around $ 76 a barrel. US crude rose 4.5% to $ 71.16.

Speculation that oil-producing group OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC +, could halt an increase in production in response to the Omicron spread has contributed to the rebound in oil prices. Read more

Brent rebound

CHANGING EXPECTATIONS

Bonds, meanwhile, gave up some of their sizable price gains after a strong rally, as investors took into account the risk of a slower start to US Federal Reserve rate hikes and less market tightening. share of other central banks. Read more

Two-year Treasury yields climbed to 0.54%, after falling 14 basis points on Friday in the largest drop since March of last year. Fed funds futures had pushed back the first rate hike for about a month.

European sovereign bond yields also rose,.

The change in expectations undermined the dollar, to the benefit of safe havens of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

On Monday, the dollar plunged a fifth of a percent to 113.30 yen, after slipping 1.7% on Friday. The dollar index held at 96.27, after falling 0.7% on Friday.

The euro was struggling again at $ 1.1273, after rebounding from $ 1.1203 late last week.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has shown courage in the face of the latest virus alert, saying the euro area is better equipped to deal with the economic impact of a new wave of COVID infections -19 or the Omicron variant. Read more

The economic agenda is also loaded this week with Chinese manufacturing PMIs on Tuesday to offer another update on the health of the Asian giant. German inflation figures are released later Monday, followed by the US ISM factory survey on Wednesday and key US employment data on Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak to Congress Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The Omicron variant emerges at a critical time for policymaking in the advanced world, although the room for maneuver of central banks differs by constituency,” said Gilles Moec, chief economist of the AXA group.

Gold has so far found little safe-haven demand, leaving it stuck at $ 1,792 an ounce.

The Turkish lira slipped as much as 4.6% against the dollar in weak and volatile trade near recent all-time lows after President Tayyip Erdogan ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation. Read more

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; graphics by Danilo Masoni and Sujata Rao; Editing by Alex Richardson

