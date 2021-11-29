Irwin Naturals begins trading on the OTCQB company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (Irwin or the company),a household name and the best herbal supplement formulator since 1994 that leverages its brand to enter the cannabis and psychedelic mental health industries, is pleased to announce that its common stock (the Actions) have been successfully reclassified from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the OTCQB) by OTC Markets Group Inc. (Over-the-counter markets). The company’s shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “IWINF” at the opening of the market on Friday, November 26, 2021. Irwin has a verified profile and is 12g3-2 (b) certified by OTC Markets.

Managed by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent transactions to companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage that have passed a minimum bid price test, are up-to-date in their financial reports and have undergone an annual verification process. and management certification. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (we) Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for the analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a solid foundation for transparency, along with the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Investors or other interested parties in the United States can obtain real-time quotes for Irwin shares as well as access its most recent news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com. Shareholders will also now have better access to information through the OTC news and disclosure service, as well as transparent pricing through full book depth with real-time Level 2 quotes.

Second, the company’s shares successfully became eligible for delivery and deposit services with the depository trust company (the “DTC“), which facilitates the electronic settlement of transfers of ordinary shares in the United States. Securities eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC are considered” DTC eligible. “This electronic method of securities clearing speeds up receipt of stocks and cash, thereby speeding up the settlement process for investors and significantly reducing transaction costs for participating brokerage firms.

Third, the company’s shares became listed on the Brse-Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) on October 11, 2021 under the securities identification code “WKN: A3CVJR” and the stock symbol “97X”. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the third largest organized stock market in the world in terms of turnover and securities transactions and the 12th largest stock market in the world in terms of market capitalization. There are over 3,000 international companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Inc. is a household name and top formulator of herbal supplements since 1994 leveraging its brand to enter the cannabis and psychedelics industries. On a mission to heal the world through plant medicine, Irwin Naturals has been profitable for over 27 years *. Irwin Naturals’ growing portfolio of herbal products is available at more than 100,000 retail locations across North America, where nearly 100 million people are familiar with the Irwin Naturals brand **. In 2018, the company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand confidence to become one of the first known brands to offer THC-based products and psychedelic-assisted services.

* Under multiple corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

** Based on a formal company survey of a sample of 500 randomly selected adults.

Regulatory overview

The following is a brief summary of regulatory issues regarding ketamine in the United States (US). Under the Controlled Substances Act (21 USC 811) (the “CSA”), ketamine is currently a Schedule III drug and is also listed in the associated Narcotic Control Regulations, and psilocybin is currently a drug. of Annex I.

Most states in the United States have enacted controlled substances laws (State CSA) which regulate the possession, use, sale, distribution and manufacture of drugs or specified classes of drugs and establish penalties for violations of the state’s CSA and form the basis of many enforcement activities national and local drug laws. State CSAs have either adopted drug programs that are the same or similar to federal CSA programs or, in some cases, have incorporated the federal programming mechanism. Among other requirements, some states in the United States have established prescription drug monitoring or review programs that collect information about the prescribing and dispensing of controlled substances for the purposes of monitoring, testing, and education.

In the United States, facilities holding or administering controlled substances must be registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency (“to give“) to carry out this activity. As such, healthcare professionals and / or the clinics in which they operate, if applicable, are also required to have a DEA license to obtain and administer ketamine (a”DEA licenseAlthough ketamine is a controlled substance in the United States, it is approved for the induction of general anesthesia under the United States Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. is approved, physicians may prescribe this drug for uses that are not described in product labeling or that differ from those tested by the manufacturer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the “FDALicensed physicians can legally prescribe ketamine in Canada or the United States where they believe it will be an effective treatment in their professional judgment.

Please see Irwin’s filing statement on its SEDAR profile for more information on the regulatory environment and regulations surrounding the US THC industry.

Forward-looking information

SOURCE: Irwin Naturals Inc.