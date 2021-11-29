Omicron, Vaccines, Cyber ​​Monday & Markets-5 things to know

Here are five things you need to know for Monday, November 29:

1. – Stock Futures Bounce As Investors Look at Omicron Details

U.S. equity futures rebounded from their worst Black Friday session on Monday, as oil prices surged and bond yields rose, as investors recouped losses and watched the details and developments of the emerging outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant in economies around the world.

With cases discovered in Europe, Africa and Asia, and reports that the newly named variant may be resistant to current vaccine structures, the World Health Organization has named Omicron a ‘variant of concern’ and governments around the world entire borders are closing and issuing new travel and business restrictions to tame its spread.

Early reports that symptoms may be milder than expected have contributed to market optimism, as investors consider any impact the outbreak may have on central bank policy, as witnessed by the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average point to an opening bell gain of 250 points – after Friday’s 905 drop, the worst since October 2020 – while those linked to the S&P 500 are valued for a 44-point lead. . Futures contracts linked to the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite show a gain of 190 points early in trading, with benchmark 10-year T-bill yields slightly higher, at 1.531%, in trading in the day by day.

2. – Latest news from Omicron: travel restrictions and case findings

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that it could take “several weeks” to assess the severity of the newly discovered Omicron variant, although early reports suggest its symptoms may be milder than expected.

The variant carries a spike protein – the basis of infection – that is very different from what current vaccines are designed to neutralize, health officials said, and mutates rapidly.

So far, cases have been reported in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, France, Italy, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, Dr Anthony Fauci, the foremost infectious disease expert in the country, warning on Sunday that a case of infection in the United States is “inevitable.”

Britain has called an emergency meeting of G7 health officials for Monday, with President Joe Biden expected to provide an update on the US response effort later today.

Travel restrictions, so far, have largely focused on South Africa, the origin of the new variant, and neighboring countries, with a US ban on entry from these countries expected to begin longer. late in the evening.

3. – Moderna says new vaccine could be ready in early 2022

Murderer (MRNA) – Get the report from Moderna, Inc. shares surged higher in pre-market trading as the drugmaker insisted it could develop a new vaccine capable of combating the new Omicron variant early in the new year

Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton told the BBC on Sunday that Omicron, first identified in South Africa, may not be affected by current vaccine structures, adding that it could take “a few weeks” before it can. to be determined.

“If we are to make a brand new vaccine, I think it will be early 2022 before it really becomes available in large quantities,” Burton said.

Pfizer’s Germany-based PFE vaccine partner BioNTech BNTX, meanwhile, said on Friday evening that lab test data, which is expected in about two weeks, “will provide more information on whether ( Omicron) could be an escape variant that might require adjustment. of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally.

Moderna shares rose 9.3% in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $ 360.31 each, while Pfizer jumped 1.1% to $ 54.60 each.

4.- Week Ahead: Powell and Jobs Data Highlighted

Jobs data will highlight a calm schedule of economic releases and corporate earnings this week as the third quarter reporting season draws to a close and markets focus on any policy response from the central bank to the threat of the Omicron variant.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, could express that goal when they testify before the Senate Banking Committee on the coronavirus and the CARES Act in Washington on Tuesday..

ADP’s national employment report will follow on Wednesday, with the first jobless claims expected Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST, ahead of Friday’s non-farm payroll report, which is expected to show the addition. 550,000 new jobs in the economy last month. .

On the profit side, 10 companies will report this week, including Salesforce (CRM) – Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, Snowflake (SNOW) – Get the report from SNOWFLAKE, INC., General dollar (DG) – Get the Dollar General Corporation report, Kroger (KR) – Get the report from Kroger Co. (KR) and Marvell (MRVL) – Get the report from Marvell Technology Group Ltd..

So far, with 486 companies reporting, S&P 500 profits are forecast to increase 42.4% from a year ago to $ 453.1 billion, with fourth-quarter estimates showing an increase of 21.6 %.

5. – Cyber ​​Monday In Focus after a solid Black Friday

Retailers may look for increased spending online Monday to underpin solid, but not dramatic, Black Friday gains, as shoppers appear to be content to spread their vacation dollars over a longer period this year against a backdrop of viral uncertainty and a lack of “doorbuster” markdowns.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, Black Friday sales have increased by about 30% from 2020 levels, with Adobe Analytics putting the day’s tally at $ 8.8 billion to $ 9.2 billion.

The National Retail Federation expects more than 165 million people to visit physical stores or shop online during the period from Black Friday to Cyber ​​Monday, with Adobe Insights estimating a spend rate of 3.5 million dollars per minute during Thanksgiving Day itself, with a tally of $ 11.3 billion expected for Cyber ​​Monday.