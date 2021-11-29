Red Friday for global stock markets





KARACHI:

As shoppers in the US and Europe lined up outside physical stores for an intimate shopping experience on Black Friday, they were completely unaware of an unprecedented development thousands of miles away in Africa. South where the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 plunged world markets into an abyss on Friday in an unprecedented sale reminiscent of the era of the pandemic. Before the new variant of Covid-19, now known as omicron, rocked the stock markets, equity investors watched the pandemic in the rearview mirror as they prepared to face new challenges such as rising inflation which is spreading rapidly across the globe mainly due to supply chain disruptions. The prospect of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve also spooked markets, especially the tech sector. The US consumer price index (CPI) for October hit a surprising 6.2% against projections of 5.9%. Americans ate the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in history last week. Back in Pakistan, the sudden 150 basis point (bp) interest rate hike by the State Bank of Pakistan surprised even the most hawkish analysts. After running out of options to reduce the growing current account deficit, which reached $ 5.08 billion (4.7% of GDP), and curbing the devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar, which topped the Rs176 level, the State Bank of Pakistan has reached out to the next option available in its toolbox. The effectiveness of tightening monetary policy in curbing supply-induced inflation has always been questioned by many economists. However, we must at least appreciate the independence of central banks to make political decisions following the events that unfolded in Turkey last week. As a reminder, the Turkish lira fell to all-time lows after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued to defend his unorthodox interest rate cut policy despite inflation reaching an alarming 20%. The benchmark KSE-100 has lost nearly 10% of its value after peaking at 48,976 points in June 2021. Investors have braced themselves for the rising interest rate environment that may persist longer. longer than expected. In addition to the risk of rising interest rates, the trend away from the stock market towards the real estate sector has accelerated thanks to the government’s “no questions asked” incentive to encourage new investments in the real estate sector. . Additionally, regressive taxes and strict documentation requirements have never offered a level playing field for stock investors, making it a less favorable asset class despite the breathtaking valuation and attractive dividend yield currently. proposed. As investors seek refuge from rising interest rates, the resurgence of Covid cases and the omicron variant, safe-haven assets such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen received modest offers during the session. of Friday stock exchanges around the world. Going forward, bank stocks will remain in the spotlight due to an increase in their net interest margins in the high interest rate scenario. However, heavily indebted sectors in Pakistan such as cement and steel will remain cut. The silver lining that came with the omicron variant was the biggest single-day crude oil price drop since February 2020 (WTI down 13%). This will bring much-needed relief to oil-consuming countries that had recently failed to bring down the price of oil as they freed millions of barrels of oil from their strategic reserves. Oil prices and stock markets could remain under pressure for longer amid renewed fears of foreclosure in Europe and travel restrictions after the discovery of the omicron variant as dozens of countries including UK, Hong Kong , Singapore and Japan, have already banned everything. flights from South Africa. The writer is passionate about financial markets and is committed to Pakistan’s equities, commodities and emerging technologies. Posted in The Express Tribune, November 29e, 2021. As Business on Facebook, to follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2331517/red-friday-for-global-stock-markets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos