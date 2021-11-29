Dow Jones Futures rally after Omicron stock market meltdown; Moderna, Tesla Rival Surge

Dow Jones futures rose 325 points on Monday, as major stock indexes looked to rebound from the stock market’s massive sell-off on Friday, fueled by concerns over the newly identified variant of the omicron coronavirus. Vaccine maker Moderna and Tesla rival Li Auto surged ahead of the opening, while EV shares Rivian and Tesla are expected to rebound from Friday’s losses.







Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) traded up 1.4% in Monday morning’s action, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 1.2% in today’s stock market. Nike (OF) returned below a recent buy point after another breakout attempt.

Head of electric vehicleYou’re here (TSLA) rose about 1.8% before market on Monday. Pair EVRivien (RIVN) increased by around 1.6%, while Lucid engines (LCID) fell 0.2%. Chinese leader in electric vehicles Li Auto (TO) skyrocketed after generating profits, while Xpeng Engines (XPEV) rebounded by almost 3%.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Amazon (AMZN), Nucor (Naked), Pioneer of natural resources (PXD) and Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) are located near new shopping areas. Investors should keep in mind that the current market uncertainty is not conducive to further purchases.

Microsoft, Nucor and Tesla are stocks in the IBD ranking. Amazon was featured in the Stocks Near A Buy Zone article last week. Pioneer was the IBD title of the day Tuesday. And Zim was brought to light in last week’s IPO Leaders story.

Dow Jones today: Omicron variant

Before the stock market opened on Monday, Dow Jones futures rose 1% relative to fair value, while S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures contracted. increased by 1.2%. Keep in mind that pre-market action on futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading performance in the next regular trading session.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 1% before market on Monday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) gained 0.85%.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices jumped more than 6%, while the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.55%. European markets were also significantly higher. London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.3%. The French CAC 40 gained 1.2%, while the German DAX rose 0.8%.

Sunday, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and Austria reported their first cases of the omicron variant, the recently identified strain of coronavirus apparently spreading in South Africa. Other countries, including the United States, have imposed new travel restrictions. As of Monday, the United States has banned the entry of anyone in South Africa, Zimbabwe and six other countries in southern Africa for the past two weeks. It remains unclear whether the omicron variant is more deadly or infectious than the previous strains.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock rally weakened on Friday, as major stock indexes sold off strongly amid re-emerging fears of Covid-19.

The Big Picture commented on Friday: “Following the Thanksgiving holiday announcement that scientists are monitoring a new, rapidly mutating variation of the coronavirus emerging from South Africa, stocks of all kinds have collapsed in the opening Friday. Judging by the half-day close, the stock market expressed more caution than confidence in the short term. “

For daily stock market commentary, be sure to check out The Big Picture from IBD.

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Apple, Nike

Apple ended a nine-day rally with a 3.2% loss on Friday, falling back to a buy range above a buy point of 153.27 on a mug with handle basis, according to IBD MarketSmith graphical analysis. The 5% buy zone tops out at 160.93. Apple shares rose 1.4% before market on Monday.

Dow Jones retail leader Nike is about 4% below the 174.48 point buy point from its cup base amid a four-day losing streak. NKE stock rose nearly 1% before market on Monday.

Actions in motion: Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech

Vaccine maker Moderna jumped nearly 10% before market on Monday, in a bid to add to Friday’s 20.6% rise. Despite the big gain, MRNA shares closed over 30% of their 52 week high on Friday.

IBD stock for the day of Friday, Pfizer (PFE), rose about 2% before Monday’s opening, which is expected to add to Friday’s breakthrough after entering 51.96 cups. Partner BioNTech (BNTX) jumped more than 4% in early morning trading.

Stocks to buy and watch: Amazon, Nucor, Pioneer, Zim

Amazon remains about 7% below its buy point of 3,605.55 in a handle mug, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis, after Friday’s 2.1% drop. AMZN shares gained 0.8% in Monday’s pre-market trading.

IBD ranking action Nucor attempted to break above a 119.42 buy point on a handle-cup basis, but fell significantly below the entry in Friday’s market rout. Shares closed on Friday around 4% below the entry. The steelmaker gained 0.5% before market on Monday.

Tuesday’s IBD stock of the day, Pioneer Natural Resources, continues to build a flat base with a buy point of 196.74 despite Friday’s 4.5% loss. Stocks recovered from lows on Friday to close just above their key 50-day moving average. The oil producer rose nearly 3% before Monday’s opening.

Shares of IPO leader Zim Integrated are building a cup base with a handle with a buy point of 60.19, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith. The stock rose 2.5% before the market on Monday.

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto plunged 0.7% on Friday, holding a cup base with handle that posted a buy point of 34.93. Ahead of Monday’s opening, the company reported strong sales results. Shares jumped nearly 9% in response to morning trading, which is expected to open above the entry.

Xpeng Motors is extended past its buy point of 48.08 in a choppy cup base after big gains last week. XPEV shares rose about 3% before market on Monday.

Lucid Motors shares traded mostly unchanged before market on Monday, seeking to rebound from Friday’s 1.6% drop. LCID stock remains well expanded beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle.

Rivian’s initial hot public offering rose about 2% before market on Monday after falling 2.4% on Friday.

RIVN shares closed at around 37% of their post-IPO highs on Friday. The downside is positive potential for investors who remain disciplined and wait for an IPO foundation to form before considering a buy. The recent weakness is the start of the formation of Rivian’s first base, but the last two weeks of course have not been very constructive given the heavy losses.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock rose nearly 2% before market on Monday, poised to rebound from Friday’s 3.05% skid. The shares traded up to 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Friday around 13% of its 52-week high.

TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730. The chart also showed an alternate entry at 900.50.

Dow Jones Executives: Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, software giant Microsoft rose 1.3% before market on Monday, seeking to rebound from Friday’s 2.4% drop.

On October 18, Microsoft stock broke a flat base buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy zone peaked at 321.24, so the title is extended.

