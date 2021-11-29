Central bank digital currencies: everything you need to know

Getty Images



Bitcoinwas invented, at least in part, to bypass governments and national currencies. In theoriginal white paper, published in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Satoshi Nakamoto expressed the desire to create “a new electronic payment system” that would be “completely decentralized without a server or central authority”.

But as crypto-currenciesare gaining popularity, grabbing a growing slice of the global financial pie, governments have taken notice, and now many of them are exploring how to get a slice of the action.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has scheduled a review of the potential benefits and risks of what is known as a CBDC, or central bank digital currency, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. This so-called digital dollar would incorporate elements of decentralized cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, but with one major difference: it is issued and regulated by the country’s financial authority.

And the United States is not alone. There are dozens of countries engaged in a research phase on CBDCs, according to Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

But CBDCs are complex. They offer potential advantages (providing financial resources to underbanked populations, for example) and potential disadvantages (including significant privacy concerns). For now, here’s an introduction to some of the basics, as well as an overview of the countries that are working on CBDCs and some clues on how a central bank digital currency might work in practice.

What is central bank digital currency?

It is the virtual form of a fiat currency, that is, government-issued currency that is not backed by other commodities like gold or silver. In short, a CBDC is just the digital form of a country’s official currency. Being nothing more than a computer code, these currencies could be stored in central registers within a country’s national bank or on a distributed ledger in the same way as private cryptocurrencies likebitcoinsare.

What are the factors that generate interest in CBDCs?

The rise of cryptocurrencies serves as a wake-up call to national governments, which have long held a monopoly on issuing currencies. Concerns about the threat of that monopoly seem to be what is driving interest in CBDCs, according to Gustav Peebles, professor of anthropology and expert in monetary history, theory and policy at the New School of New York.

“Currencies throughout history can be issued by the public or by private entities, and what crypto has shown or delivered to us is the reactivation of a centuries-old fight between the issuance of private and public currencies,” Peebles said. “The central bankers were suddenly caught off guard; and therefore, a central bank digital currency is central bankers trying to maintain their monopoly on issuing currencies in the face of the erosion of that monopoly. “

How would a digital dollar work in practice?

Americans use and carry less cash these days, turning to card and electronic payments instead, with 40% of people saying they had not used cash for in-person payments in April, according to a investigation by the Cash Product Office of the US Federal Reserve. Mobile payment services like Venmo, cell andPay Palare increasingly popular, with 64% of survey respondents saying they regularly use a digital payment platform, according to aTravis Credit Union Survey 2020.

But what if you didn’t need to go through your bank or a third-party platform to pay or store your money?

This is what the digital dollar promises. CBDCs could bypass the traditional banking system by allowing money stored at the Federal Reserve to flow directly between parties, much like exchanging money or transferring funds electronically.

However, the logistics have not yet been finalized. One option is for the Federal Reserve to issue digital wallets to Americans, making the money accessible through a smartphone app or debit card, according to Peebles. El Salvador did so in the fall by giving Salvadorans access to a crypto wallet app called Chivowhen thatBitcoin adopted as legal tender in the country.

The money would basically be in an account that you would have with the Federal Reserve or an entity such as a private bank that the Federal Reserve partners with. When you pay for something, the Federal Reserve takes the money from your digital wallet and deposits it directly into the other party’s digital wallet, bypassing the complex web of networks currently involved in electronic payments. In addition, it would remove the fees generally associated with such payments.

U.S. digital wallets would shake up commercial banking

Fed-issued digital wallets, however, are said to be a destabilizing form of CBDC. “It really disrupts the general pyramid structure of the central bank as a concept, which has always been that central banks are not bankers to average citizens,” according to Peebles. Typically, central bankers oversee the banking system, while private banks interact with the consumer.

Such a change would be destabilizing, Peebles noted, because while the average person can make daily payments through a Fed account, there is less reason to keep an account at a private bank. “It could take private banks away from what they have gradually become today – this deposit facility – and send them back to their original task: simply providing loans,” Peebles said.

A less destabilizing CBDC proposal would not require a federal account but would involve a “charge card”: a card that customers of private banks could use at ATMs to load digital money instead of paper money. “Just like paper money, if the cardholder lost that card or had their wallet stolen, the card would have value that anyone could use,” Peebles said.

CBDCs would help unbanked households

In 2020, 5% of American adults, or roughly 16 million people, were unbanked, which means they depend on non-bank products and services for money, according to the Federal Reserve. 2020 household economics and decision-making survey (COTTAGE). Underbanking rates were higher among black and Hispanic adults and those in historically excluded and low-income groups. For those with bank accounts, it is already possible to set up direct deposit with the government for federal money like tax refunds or stimulus payments. With a CBDC, the Federal Reserve could make these funds instantly available by depositing them into a digital wallet, whether or not the person has a bank account.

Privacy concerns regarding CBDCs

The main concern with a digital government-issued dollar centers on confidentiality, particularly with regard to the issuance of Federal Reserve accounts. The U.S. government could track all citizens’ purchases through an electronic wallet, giving the Fed an account of everything we do and eliminating space for unmonitored currency exchanges, according to Peebles.

If the US government is monitoring everything you buy – from milk at your local store to poker chips on your next trip to the casino – there is a risk of abuse. “All kinds of profiling could ensue, and hackers could also view this database as very valuable,” Peebles said. “So you could imagine predatory marketing to the elderly, for example, if the data were disclosed.”

One possible sticking point could be if people are using their Fed accounts to buy illicit products, such as cannabis. While states across the country have legalized cannabis for medical and recreational purposes, it is still illegal at the federal level. If someone were to purchase the substance at a dispensary using digital dollars, the government could theoretically decide to impose criminal penalties for the transaction.

Which countries are exploring CBDCs?

About 110 countries are at some stage of CBDC development, according to the IMF. The Bahamas,Nigeria and several Eastern Caribbean countries through the Eastern Caribbean Monetary Union (including Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis) have already issued CBDCs. The names of their electronic currencies are Sand dollar,eNaira and Dash, respectively.

China, which cryptocurrency banned this year, is leading the “developing” pack with the digital yuan, having tested more than $ 5 billion in transactions since June 2021. China has conducted several real-world pilot tests to test the “reliability of economic theories , the stability of systems and the controllability of risks ”, according to a recent report by the People’s Bank of China. These pilots included awarding digital yuan to a random group of applicants to spend at designated offline locations or at the site of China’s largest online retailer, JD.com.

Instead of adopting its own digital coin or CBDC, El Salvador recently legal tender of bitcoin, which means that established cryptocurrency must be accepted as a method of payment nationwide. Soon after, Panama followed in El Salvador’s footsteps andunveiled a similar plan make bitcoin legal tender.

The United States should take a big step forward by launching its own review of the potential benefits and risks of issuing a fully digital dollar, according to a report last month by the Wall Street Journal. The Fed has yet to announce when it will issue a decision on a CBDC.