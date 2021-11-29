Business
Stocks Recoup Some Losses After Dow’s Worst Day Since October 2020
Shares surged Monday morning to recoup some losses after the fall on Friday, when uncertainty over a new variant of the coronavirus fueled volatility in global markets.
The Dow Jones gained more than 300 points, or about 0.9%. Friday the index had had its worst day since October 2020, down more than 900 points, or 2.5%.
U.S. airlines and other travel stocks were mostly above flat after steep losses late last week, when initial concerns over the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus in South Africa fueled fears regarding the renewal of global restrictions. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications (ZM), platoon (PTON) and other stocks that have been mainstays of “home-based” trading gave up some of Friday’s gains. Tech stocks that had become defensive games during the pandemic, however, held up largely on Monday, and Nasdaq futures outperformed.
“Ultimately, this is not the first or last variant of alert and our technology strategy over the past 18 months has been to use these macro / risk-free events as buying opportunities to own the industry. technology, especially cloud, cybersecurity and 5G winners, ”Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note Monday morning. “As we see a return to normalcy, a semi-remote workforce environment that we believe is here to stay, underscoring our tech cloud thesis until 2022 that building the digital transformation will be accelerated and is not a single COVID event ahead “
The United States and the European Union were among a multitude of destinations to ban flights from several African countries after the discovery of the new variant. But the cases of the variant, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has so far referred to as a “worrying variant“, have also detected in regions such as the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany and Italy, among others. Japan, Israel and Morocco each announced in the last few days, they would prevent foreign visitors from traveling amid the spread of the latest variant.
While there is still a lot to be confirmed about the Omicron variant, especially if it is more transmissible or causes more severe disease than previous variants, vaccine makers have previously said they are working to adapt their existing inoculations to the new one. stump. Moderna (MRNA). Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said BBC on Sunday that a new vaccine against Omicron could be widely available in early 2022. Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said last week that they expected to have data on the latest variant within two weeks, and it could take around 100 days to create a vaccine specifically tailored for a new variant. WHO said preliminary evidence on Omicron suggested “An increased risk of reinfection with this variant, compared to other [variants of concern]. ”
Many market experts have argued that it is still too early to say how Omicron behaves from an epidemiological standpoint and how that will affect economic activity, if the bottlenecks or hold-up behavior widens.
“What should we be looking for? A strong leading indicator will be what is happening to hospitalizations and deaths in South Africa, where this has become dominant. If there is a noticeable spike, then it has worrying implications elsewhere,” Henry Allen, Deustche Banking research analysts, wrote in a note.
“Nonetheless, there are two key differences that should be kept in mind between South Africa and much of the developed world: First, Europe and the United States have vaccination rates. much higher, which (assuming the vaccine is not ineffective) may offer greater protection, ”he said. added, noting that South Africa has fully vaccinated 24% of its population compared to 58% in the United States and 69% in France. “This suggests that they may have advantages over South Africa. But second, Europe and the United States have much older populations, and age is a factor strongly correlated with the likelihood of hospitalization and death. In South Africa, the country’s median age is 28, well below the median age of 44 in Western Europe. ”
10:02 am ET: rebound in pending home sales stage after September drop
Home contract signatures jumped in October to recover from a drop in September, with rising rents and still low mortgage rates helping to fuel purchases.
Pending home sales jumped 7.5% in October, the National Association of Realtors said in its latest monthly report. This was much better than the expected 1.0% rise, according to Bloomberg consensus data. And in September, pending home sales fell 2.4%, with that figure revised down from the 2.3% drop previously reported for the month.
Motivated by the rapid rise in rents and the expected rise in mortgage rates, consumers who are on a solid financial footing are signing contracts to buy a home as soon as possible, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the NAR, in a statement. This strong buy is a testament to the fact that demand is still relatively high, as it occurs at a time when stocks are still very low.
9:35 a.m. ET: Twitter shares surge after CNBC announces Dorsey’s resignation
CNBC reported on Monday that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was to step down from his role as head of the social media platform.
Twitter shares jumped more than 11% immediately after the report, which cited anonymous people familiar with the matter. Dorsey is CEO of Twitter and the financial technology platform Square, which is also publicly traded.
9:31 am ET: Stocks open higher, Dow gains more than 350 points
Here’s where the markets were trading right after the opening bell:
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): +56.62 (+1.23%) to 4,651.24
Dow (^ DJI): +352.24 (+1.01%) to 35 251.58
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): +231.13 (+1.49%) to 15,721.53
Raw (CL = F): + $ 4.55 (+ 6.68%) to $ 72.70 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): $ -0.70 (-0.04%) to $ 1,787.40 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): + 7.7 bps for a yield of 1.562%
8:45 a.m. ET: Vaccine makers’ stocks jump as companies work on plans to tackle Omicron
Shares of major COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, surged Monday morning after executives at those companies said they were working on inoculations that would directly attack the new Omicron version of the virus. .
BioNTech’s US Certificates of Deposit rose more than 5.5% pre-market. Pfizer stock gained 1.7%, while Moderna stock outperformed with a jump of more than 10% at the start of the session.
7:45 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures recoup some losses
Here are the main movements in the markets before the opening bell
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +31.75 points (+ 0.69%), at 4,627.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): +180 points (+ 0.52%), at 35,038.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +132 points (+ 0.82%) at 16,183.00
Raw (CL = F): + $ 3.33 (+ 4.89%) to $ 71.48 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 5.20 (+ 0.29%) to $ 1,793.30 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): +6.2 bps for a yield of 1.547%
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter
