US stocks are up, gaining a foothold after Friday’s drop





Stock indexes are edged up on Wall Street on Monday as markets rebound after a big stumble on Friday over concerns about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% at 10:49 a.m. Eastern time. The benchmark index fell 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up most of its initial gain and rose only 17 points, less than 0.1%, to 34,918. The Nasdaq was up 1.2%. Small business stocks gave up an early gain and fell.

Tech companies have made some of the biggest gains. Apple grew 1.4% and Microsoft rose 2.5%. Retailers and other businesses that rely on consumer spending also posted solid gains. Amazon was up 1.7% and Nike 1.2%.

Airline stocks remained lower as countries reimposed travel restrictions. American Airlines lost 1.5% and Alaska Air lost 1.1%. The shares that had benefited from home support, which had jumped Friday, fell on Monday. Home exercise equipment maker Peloton lost 6.1% and Zoom Video Communications lost 3.9%. US crude oil prices jumped 3.1%, partially recovering after falling more than 13% on Friday. Like stocks, the bond market and other corners of Wall Street also stabilized after Friday’s knee-jerk reaction to run to safety and move away from risky investments. With vaccines in hand, the world may be in a better position to deal with this potential new wave. Additionally, Friday market moves may have been exacerbated by the fact that many professional traders took time off after Thanksgiving. As the initial shock wears off a bit, traders might consider opportunities and accept the possibility of some short-term volatility coupled with a potential new wave, said Chris Larkin, Managing Director of Trading at E-Trade Financial. . A declaration. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.52% from 1.49% on Friday night, recovering nearly half of its sharp drop that day. It tends to rise and fall depending on expectations of the strength of the economy and inflation. The two-year Treasury yield initially rose, but by mid-morning was trading at 0.50%, little change from Friday. Despite Friday’s reversal for yields and other sectors of the market, they are still below where they were before concerns about the omicron hit the markets. Consider the VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about the S&P 500’s coming declines. It has fallen over 12% to 25.04, but remains well above what it was. before Thanksgiving, at 18.58. The wider market has gained ground since early 2021, when vaccines were rolled out in an effort to tackle the virus pandemic that crippled the global economy in 2020. COVID-19 remained a persistent concern. An increase in cases of the delta variant slowed consumer spending and worried investors over the summer. The latest COVD-19 threat comes from the omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa and appeared to be spreading across the world. The European Union and the United Kingdom both announced travel restrictions from southern Africa on Friday. The United States has also imposed travel restrictions on people coming from South Africa as well as seven other African countries. A further increase in the number of cases poses a new threat to the global economy, just as people plan to travel for vacations and businesses rely on vacation buyers. It could also complicate planning for central banks deciding when and how to withdraw stimulus measures that have helped keep interest rates low and bolster stocks. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

