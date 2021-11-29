TripSitter will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (“TripSitter“or the”Society“) announces that it has now received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the”CST“) and the ordinary shares of the Company will begin trading on the CSE on November 29, 2021 under the symbol “KETA”.

For further information on the Company and its activities, please consult the detailed prospectus dated 22 November 2021 (the “Prospectus“) in support of its application for admission to listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus has been filed under the Company’s profile at the address www.sedar.com.

In connection with the listing on the CSE, the Company also announces that 2,268,000 incentive stock options have been granted to the directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the stock option plan. ” purchase of Company shares (the Option plan“). The options have an exercise price of $ 0.20 per share and can be exercised up to February 28, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the Option Plan. 1,022,668 options vested on February 28, 2021, 622 666 vest on February 28, 2022, and 622 666 vest on February 28, 2023. The options and all shares issued during their exercise will be subject to a holding period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

TripSitter, through its wholly owned subsidiary, TripSitter Clinic Corp., operates an advisory virtual clinic and telehealth platform that connects potential patients to a licensed physician in United States who can assess for a prescribed low dose oral ketamine medication treatment program. Doctors approved within the platform consult and coordinate with the primary care physician (“PCP“) of the prospective patient, if approved for treatment. TripSitter is not a PCP and requires each prospective patient to provide their information to their PCP during the initial admission process. The PCP is assigned to the patient by their own physician TripSitter is proud to be at the forefront of the emerging wave of consultative medicine that prioritizes patient access and quality of care while leveraging an internationally recognized platform remote diagnosis and patient monitoring web application that acts as a virtual clinic, connecting patients with licensed physicians TripSitter.Clinic operates as a SaaS platform, serving as an intermediary between patient and practitioner .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Douglas Harris”

Douglas harris

CFO

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TripSitter in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act“), or any state securities law. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States nationals (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act. securities) unless registered under applicable U.S. securities and state securities laws., or under exemptions from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” “,” Plan “,” intentions “and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as the Company cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements and information deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the general business plans of the Company, the telehealth industry and the Company’s market position, as well as statements regarding the listing of the common shares of the Company to the CSE. Actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to a number of factors and risks. The factors which could have a material impact on this forward-looking information are described in the risk factors of the final detailed prospectus of the Company dated 22 November 2021, and the related schedules, which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE TripSitter Clinic Ltd.