DeFi Technologies announces exchange traded product (ETP) Uniswap to begin trading in the Nordic growth market through its subsidiary Valor

New ETP, Valor Uniswap ( UNI) SEK , allows institutions and individuals to invest in Uniswap (UNI) as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Uniswap is the world’s largest decentralized exchange, with more than $ 12 billion in market capitalization 1 and US $ 4 billion Total Locked Value (TVL) in the protocol 2

In November 2021 , Valor has reached more than US $ 370 million in AUM of its existing products

Trade in UNI SEK to start in the Nordic growth market the December 1, 2021

TORONTO, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – DeFi Technologies Inc.(the “Society” Where “DeFi Technologies“) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announces the launch of Uniswap SEK Value (UNISWAP VALUE (UNI) SEK – CH1114178754) (“Valor Uniswap ETP“) to that of Stockholm Nordic growth market (“NGM“) through the subsidiary Valor Inc. (“Value“), the digital asset ETP issuer.

Valor launched its Euro-denominated Valor Uniswap ETP on Frankfurt Boerse in October, the world’s first Uniswap ETP. His Swedish crown (“SEK“) product label, Valor Uniswap (UNI) SEK, listed on NGM, allows Nordic investors to gain exposure for the first time to UNI, the native token of the world’s largest decentralized exchange, Uniswap, in a simple and secure way, via their bank or broker.

Uniswap, the world’s most popular decentralized exchange (“DEX“), has experienced unprecedented growth, with currently $ 4.13 billion in TVL the platform3. An open source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, it is a liquidity provider for trading tokens on the Ethereum network known as ERC-20 tokens. In November, the Uniswap protocol was adopted 600 billion dollars in total volume of transactions since its launch in november 2018, according to Uniswap Labs.

CEO of Valor and Chief Strategy Officer of DeFi Technologies Diana biggs said: “The Nordic digital asset investment market is one of the most developed in the world, with high liquidity and engaged participants. We have chosen to launch Valor here in december 2020 and we now list our pioneers UNI SEK product so that investors can benefit from the growth that Uniswap is experiencing. At Valor, our mission is to offer investors the opportunity to gain exposure to areas of innovation, in particular decentralized finance (DeFi). Our world first ETP Valor Uniswap does just that. ”

“We are extremely excited about DeFi’s growth and we are working hard to bring more innovative products such as Valor Uniswap ETP to market, making this important innovation ecosystem available through traditional investment channels for the Nordic markets. “

In November, Valor exceeded US $ 370 million in AUM from the trading of its products on the NGM and Frankfurt stock exchanges (“ESFThis achievement marks the first 11 exceptional months of 2021, which have seen outstandings increase by more than 4,000% since the start of the year.

By gaining exposure to digital assets through Valor, investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product bought and sold on NGM or GSE, Valor buys the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, which means that the products are fully guaranteed at all times.

Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valor on defi.tech and value.com .

About Valor Uniswap (UNI) SEK

Valor Uniswap (UNI) SEK is the world’s first fully hedged passive investment product with Uniswap’s native token, UNI, as the underlying asset. The Valor Uniswap SEK ETP (ISIN code CH1114178754), will be traded on Nordic Growth Market, a regulated stock exchange of Sweden. Available for purchase through banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, Valor Uniswap SEK takes away the mystery, complexity and costs of investing and keeping UNI, which have so far hampered the widespread adoption of digital assets and decentralized finance.

About Valor

Valor Inc. issues publicly traded financial products that allow retail and institutional investors to access investments in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure manner. Created in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valor, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to cutting-edge decentralized technologies which we believe are at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas for innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and businesses to provide reliable and diverse exposure across the decentralized financial ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe and receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of ETP Valor Uniswap and other ETPs by Valor; growth in assets under management; the expansion of DeFi Technologies and Valor in other geographies; the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns from such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “expected”. , “Estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or declares that certain actions, events or results “Could”, “could”, “could”, “could” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be reached”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially. different from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the acceptance of Valor ETPs by NGM, FSE, Euronext and other exchanges; investor demand for DeFi Technologies and Valor products; the growth and development of the DeFi and cryptocurrency industry; rules and regulations regarding DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

