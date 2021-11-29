Jack Dorsey set to step down as Twitter CEO





SAN FRANCISCO Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the social media site he co-founded in 2006 and guided through the tumultuous years of the Trump administration. Twitter announced Mr. Dorsey’s departure on Monday. He is replaced by Parag Agrawal, the company’s current CTO. Mr. Dorsey’s plans were first reported by CNBC. A Twitter spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Dorsey’s exit will mark an important change in the company, which has sailed years of investor pressure and growing critics from Washington, especially from Republican lawmakers who complain that Twitter has helped stifle conservative voices in social media. Foremost among those voices was that of former President Donald J. Trump, who used his Twitter feed to threaten enemies and keep allies in line. Twitter banned Mr. Trump shortly after the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.

Mr Dorsey, who is also the chief executive of payments firm Square, was fired from Twitter’s top job in 2008 but returned in 2015. His leadership was questioned by employees and investors who felt he was not focused and was spending too much time on Square and other passionate projects. His departure comes a year and a half after Mr Dorsey survived an attempt to oust activist investor Elliott Management. Elliott’s main concern was that Mr. Dorsey’s attention was divided between the two companies he ran. The company believed Twitter had fallen behind its social media rivals by raising its share price and adding innovative new products. Some employees rallied around Mr Dorsey in the attempt to force him to leave, using the hashtag #WeBackJack as a rallying cry. In March 2020, Elliott Management struck a deal with Silver Lake, one of Silicon Valley’s biggest investors in tech companies, that allowed Dorsey to stay on Twitter. The deal also gave Jesse Cohn, the Elliott executive who oversaw the Twitter campaign, a seat on the Twitter board, which he stepped down in June.

Following the takeover attempt, Twitter shares began to climb, and in February Mr Dorsey announced an ambitious plan to double Twitter revenue by the end of 2023. But some of Twitter’s stock market gains have crumbled in recent months, with the share’s value now about the same as a year ago. In the third quarter, Twitter said its revenue increased 37% from a year ago, to $ 1.28 billion, but suffered a loss of $ 537 million. In addition to scrutiny from investors, Mr Dorsey has also come under pressure from lawmakers. Some demanded that the company do more to tackle disinformation and hate speech on the platform, while others accused Mr Dorsey of censorship and argued that Twitter should allow more content to be released. stay on the line. The issues of moderation and the legislative debate surrounding them have been a lingering irritation to Mr Dorsey. He had envisioned Twitter as a platform for free speech and bristled at the idea of ​​removing content, especially from world leaders and other relevant figures. But Mr. Trump’s inflammatory tweets tested Mr. Dorsey’s position. Twitter first compromised by labeling some of Mr. Trumps’ tweets as misinformation, before ultimately deleting his account. The majority of Mr. Dorsey’s wealth comes from Square, which he founded in 2009 when he last left Twitter. Last April, Mr Dorsey announced he would donate $ 1 billion, nearly a third of his total wealth, to coronavirus relief programs and other philanthropic initiatives. Twitter shares jumped 5% on the news before trading stopped. On Sunday night, in what was perhaps a foreshadowing of the news to come, Mr Dorsey tweeted: I love Twitter.

In an email to Twitter employees announcing his departure, Mr Dorsey said he wanted Twitter to cease being a company run by its founder, which could be a weakness over time. I worked hard so that this company could part ways with its founder and founders, he wrote. I think it is essential that a company can stand on its own, free from the influence or direction of its founders. There aren’t many companies that reach this level. And there aren’t many founders who choose their business over their own egos, Dorsey added. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

