Cathie Wood is doing great business – 3 troubled stocks she just bought





Thanksgiving week in America is supposed to be slow, but no one has told the internet’s favorite investor. Cathie Wood picked up dozens of her favorite stocks for Ark Invest’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) last week. It has been a tough year for tech stocks across the board, and particularly tough for tech stocks. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), Adaptive biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), andSurface oncology (NASDAQ: SURF). Here’s why losses haven’t stopped Wood from buying all of them multiple times in the past week. Exact Sciences Over the years, Ark Invest’s exchange-traded funds have accumulated so many Exact Sciences shares that the company now owns over 7% of the company. Each day the market was open last week, Ark Invest bought more shares of the clinical diagnostics company. Exact Sciences performed very well for Ark Invest ETFs in 2020 thanks to surging revenue from COVID-19 testing. The rapid decline in COVID-19 earnings has been accompanied by a drop in stock prices of around 58% since the stock peaked in January. Fortunately, COVID-19 testing represents a relatively small part of Exact Sciences’ overall business. Revenue from the company’s non-invasive colon cancer test, Cologuard, increased 31% year-over-year in the third quarter. Precision oncology revenue from the company’s Oncotype DX products increased 59% year-over-year to $ 145 million. Exact Sciences’ precision screening and oncology sales are growing rapidly, as are the company’s operating expenses. Exact Sciences lost $ 167 million in the third quarter. Going forward, the company must show signs that its business may change, otherwise the stock will drop even more. Adaptive biotechnologies Wood has bought back more than a million shares of this diagnostic start-up since the beginning of September. Last week, she increased Ark Invest’s stake to over 4.2% of the company. Adaptive Technologies is another diagnostics company that is failing to make ends meet despite the rapid revenue growth of clonoSEQ. This is a hypersensitive test to monitor the recurrence of common blood cancer. Diagnostics is a hyper-competitive industry where test procedures can be easily replicated. Adaptive Biotechnologies’ approach could set clonoSEQ apart from the competition. The company is pioneering the practice of monitoring the adaptive immune system for telltale signs of a flourishing malignancy. Adaptive Biotechnologies reported a clonoSEQ test volume that grew 47% year over year in the third quarter. Despite the growing popularity of its product, the company lost $ 56 million in the third quarter. Surface oncology Surface oncology is not a major component of Ark Invest ETFs at this time, but it could be. After making major purchases last week, the company now owns around 11% of the pre-commercial drug maker. Surface Oncology shares soared last December after GlaxoSmithKline licensed under SRF813. It is a preclinical cancer treatment that will not enter human-stage testing until early 2022. Unfortunately, surface oncology is down about 59% since its peak in January. This summer, everyone was disappointed to learn that only one in 18 cancer patients had measurably smaller tumors after treatment with SRF388, the company’s top candidate. The situation does not look good for the company’s most advanced program, but the stock market could be undervaluing the company’s pipeline. The market cap of Surface Oncology is $ 263 million at recent prices. In December, the company will present data from SRF617, a clinical stage therapy being tested in patients with advanced solid tumors in a phase 1 trial. Moderately convincing results from this study or one of the candidates of Surface Oncology could quickly push its market cap above the billion dollar mark.

