Congress wants to kill the “Roth IRA backdoor.” This is what it means for you





Corn provisions in the Build Back Better bill would limit some of the ways to accumulate them in the future – at least for high-income savers.

The provisions are included in the version of the bill that was recently passed by the House and is expected to be submitted to the Senate for consideration in December.

While you may not get tax relief for your Roth IRA contributions, the after-tax money you invest will then grow tax-free and may be withdrawn tax-free one time. after you reach retirement age. In 2022, you can contribute up to $ 6,000 per year ($ 7,000 if you are 50 or over).

However, high earners are prohibited from contributing directly to a Roth IRA if their adjusted gross income modified in 2022 is at least $ 144,000 ($ 214,000 if married). But they can still create a Roth IRA through a so-called “backdoor” strategy of converting their other IRA savings. Although high-income taxpayers are prohibited from making deductible contributions to a traditional IRA, they are permitted to make deductible contributions. non deductible By transferring a non-deductible IRA to To Roth, you owed income tax on your contributions. This is avoidable, however, if you make the conversion immediately after making your non-deductible IRA contribution, as there would be no time for the money. to grow. But this strategy can get the ax. Starting next year, the bill passed by the House would prohibit all taxpayers from converting their after-tax contributions using this “backdoor” method of converting to a Roth IRA. No more “mega backdoor” conversions to a Roth 401 (k) either The bill would also ban a similar strategy that is currently permitted in relation to Roth 401 (k) s. Roth 401 (k) are another great way to build tax-free retirement savings and are now offered by the majority of employers who offer tax-deferred 401 (k) plans. Unlike Roth IRAs, Roth 401 (k) do not have income eligibility rules and they allow much higher contributions – up to the 401 (k) limit of $ 20,500 from the year next ($ 27,000 if you’re at least 50). On top of that, your employer may also allow you to make after-tax contributions to your regular 401 (k), the earnings of which would be taxable when you withdraw them. Under current law, you can convert these before and after tax savings from your 401 (k) account to a Roth account and thus avoid having to pay taxes on future withdrawals. In total, savers can effectively pocket up to $ 61,000 next year ($ 67,500 if you’re at least 50) – once your contributions, your employer match and your after-tax contributions are counted. So, for high income earners, it is possible to convert large sums of money into a Roth 401 (k) through what is called a “mega backdoor” strategy. Under the bill, however, starting next year, taxpayers would be prohibited from converting the after-tax portion of their 401 (k) savings to a Roth. Then within a decade – in 2032 – anyone with a modified AGI greater than $ 400,000 (or $ 450,000 if married and filing jointly) would also be prohibited from converting their pre-tax savings to Roth. This would apply whether their pre-tax savings come from their 401 (k) or a traditional deductible IRA. What will not change There is no way to predict whether lawmakers will preserve the Roth restrictions in the Build Back Better bill passed by the House – or even whether the bill itself will become law. But if the bans on Roth backdoor conversions survive, Roth IRAs, Roth 401 (k) s, and Roth conversions will still be useful vehicles for the many savers who respect income and other eligibility rules governing Roths. And nothing is likely to change for anyone when it comes to their 2021 savings strategies. “We are executing 2021 contributions. [and] conversions by December 31, because our best thought is that the bill will have no effect on 2021. For 2022 and beyond, we are taking a wait-and-see approach, ”said CPA and Certified Financial Planner Joseph Doerrer , based in New Jersey. But for his high-income clients, Doerrer said he is strategizing when and how much of their savings it makes sense to convert to Roth before the window potentially closes for them in 2032. “We are modeling smaller piecemeal conversions, if we have a favorable play in their tax brackets, to reduce their pre-tax balances in case there is the proposed window of around 10 years after which Roth conversions don’t. would not be available to higher income earners. For Mari Adam, a Florida-based certified financial planner, her advice to clients remains the same, regardless of the fate of the Roth provisions of the bill. “Save regularly, spend moderately, and invest for the long term,” she said. “The only advice I would add? Stay nimble. Tax rules change, so stay flexible and avoid engaging in a financial strategy that cannot be easily overridden when the tax system changes. “

