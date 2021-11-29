Business
Stock market bounces on hope Omicron isn’t as bad as feared
Shares rebounded early in Monday as investors weighed new variant of the coronavirus, nicknamed Omicron, which has been found in more countries and prompts some governments to impose travel bans.
The Dow Jones climbed more than 100 points, or 0.3%, to 35,011 at 10:15 a.m. Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1% and the tech-rich Nasdaq rose 1.4%.
European stocks also rose. The references in London, Frankfurt and Paris had won by noon. Stock indexes in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, although losses were less than friday fall, triggered by reports that the new variant of COVID-19, first spotted in South Africa, appeared to be spreading around the globe.
As health officials scrambled to analyze the new variant, traders clung to hopes that it would be less severe than other strains of the virus.
“The potential for a less deadly form of the virus appears to provide some respite from the sense of risk that dominates Friday’s trading,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. “However, the coming weeks are fraught with dangers for investors.”
Monday’s rebound comes after stocks on Friday marked their biggest daily loss since February as investors were frightened by the new variant, which some scientists believe could prove to be more contagious or deadly than previous varieties. On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, while the Dow Jones fell 2.5% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2%.
Airlines bounce back
Last week, investors sold shares of banks, energy and airlines and shifted money to bonds and other safe-haven assets. But that trend reversed on Monday: IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, jumped 4.2%, while British low-cost carrier Easyjet rose 3.9%.
In the United States, the travel and energy sectors, as well as businesses, plan to thrive when the pandemic loosens its grip – such as computer chip manufacturers – led the rebound on Monday, with Wall Street’s faith in an emerging global economy appearing to be reinvigorated.
“[E]Even as we all nervously await further information on this latest variant, investors must recognize that pandemic waves are expected to have a waning impact on the economy, ”said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, in a note. to investors. “Many people have simply mentally pulled out of the pandemic and will no longer accept restrictions on their activities … Others have adapted their lifestyles to be very efficient even in pandemic conditions, doing business on zoom. , shopping online and wearing masks in grocery stores. “
He added: “All in all, even if Omicron causes another pandemic wave, it is more likely to slow down rather than interrupt a currently rapid global economic recovery.”
The World Health Organization called Omicron “highly transmissible”, but it was not clear if it was more dangerous than the previous variants.
Vaccine development
Pfizer said last week it could produce a new vaccine to target the Omicron variant in about 100 days, or a little over three months. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said they were testing the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new strain.
Governments have imposed new travel controls, fueling investor fears about possible setbacks in containing the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people since the first cases appeared in late 2019.
The new variant has been found as far away as Hong Kong, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal and Israel. The European Union, the United States and Great Britain have imposed restrictions on travel from Africa. Israel has banned the entry of foreigners and Morocco has suspended all inbound flights for two weeks.
The emergence of Omicron could complicate planning for central banks deciding when and how to withdraw stimulus efforts that are credited with rising stock prices.
Investors were shaken last week when notes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed officials were ready to consider increase interest rates earlier than expected in response to rising inflation. The Fed previously said its first rate hike may not come until the end of 2022.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude jumped $ 3.41 to $ 71.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding from Friday’s $ 10.24 drop. Brent crude jumped $ 3.26 to $ 75.98 a barrel in London.
Download our free app
For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dow-jones-recovers-monday-covid-omicron-variant/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]