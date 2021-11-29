Stock market bounces on hope Omicron isn’t as bad as feared

Shares rebounded early in Monday as investors weighed new variant of the coronavirus, nicknamed Omicron, which has been found in more countries and prompts some governments to impose travel bans.

The Dow Jones climbed more than 100 points, or 0.3%, to 35,011 at 10:15 a.m. Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1% and the tech-rich Nasdaq rose 1.4%.

European stocks also rose. The references in London, Frankfurt and Paris had won by noon. Stock indexes in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, although losses were less than friday fall, triggered by reports that the new variant of COVID-19, first spotted in South Africa, appeared to be spreading around the globe.

As health officials scrambled to analyze the new variant, traders clung to hopes that it would be less severe than other strains of the virus.

“The potential for a less deadly form of the virus appears to provide some respite from the sense of risk that dominates Friday’s trading,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. “However, the coming weeks are fraught with dangers for investors.”



Omicron COVID variant threatens US recovery … 07:22

Monday’s rebound comes after stocks on Friday marked their biggest daily loss since February as investors were frightened by the new variant, which some scientists believe could prove to be more contagious or deadly than previous varieties. On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, while the Dow Jones fell 2.5% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2%.

Airlines bounce back

Last week, investors sold shares of banks, energy and airlines and shifted money to bonds and other safe-haven assets. But that trend reversed on Monday: IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, jumped 4.2%, while British low-cost carrier Easyjet rose 3.9%.

In the United States, the travel and energy sectors, as well as businesses, plan to thrive when the pandemic loosens its grip – such as computer chip manufacturers – led the rebound on Monday, with Wall Street’s faith in an emerging global economy appearing to be reinvigorated.

“[E]Even as we all nervously await further information on this latest variant, investors must recognize that pandemic waves are expected to have a waning impact on the economy, ”said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, in a note. to investors. “Many people have simply mentally pulled out of the pandemic and will no longer accept restrictions on their activities … Others have adapted their lifestyles to be very efficient even in pandemic conditions, doing business on zoom. , shopping online and wearing masks in grocery stores. “

He added: “All in all, even if Omicron causes another pandemic wave, it is more likely to slow down rather than interrupt a currently rapid global economic recovery.”

The World Health Organization called Omicron “highly transmissible”, but it was not clear if it was more dangerous than the previous variants.

Vaccine development

Pfizer said last week it could produce a new vaccine to target the Omicron variant in about 100 days, or a little over three months. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said they were testing the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new strain.

Governments have imposed new travel controls, fueling investor fears about possible setbacks in containing the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people since the first cases appeared in late 2019.



US bans travel from African countries 01:22

The new variant has been found as far away as Hong Kong, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal and Israel. The European Union, the United States and Great Britain have imposed restrictions on travel from Africa. Israel has banned the entry of foreigners and Morocco has suspended all inbound flights for two weeks.

The emergence of Omicron could complicate planning for central banks deciding when and how to withdraw stimulus efforts that are credited with rising stock prices.

Investors were shaken last week when notes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed officials were ready to consider increase interest rates earlier than expected in response to rising inflation. The Fed previously said its first rate hike may not come until the end of 2022.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude jumped $ 3.41 to $ 71.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding from Friday’s $ 10.24 drop. Brent crude jumped $ 3.26 to $ 75.98 a barrel in London.

Following



