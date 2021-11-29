Hedge fund investor who made $ 2.6 billion on pandemic deals says omicron could be bullish for the stock market





Over the weekend, hedge fund specialist Bill Ackman said the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be bullish for stocks if it turns out to cause mild to moderate symptoms for those who contract it. . The discovery of the variant resulted in one of the worst Black Friday trading sessions in recent memory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+0.95%,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

+1.61%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

+2.05%

all fall by at least 2%, but Ackmans 'comments suggest investors' knee-jerk reaction may have been overreacting. Bond yields also fell on Friday as public debt prices experienced a rush to perceived T-bill security amid new concerns over new restrictions that could result from a strain of COVID that the World Health Organization designated Friday as a variant of concern. However, stocks rebounded on Monday and the 10-year Treasury bill is reporting TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.532%

is up 8 basis points to 1.56%. The prices of treasury bills fall as yields rise. Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital, is known for his lucrative COVID bet. The The Financial Times reported In 2020, the investor cashed in a bet that earned him a profit of $ 2.6 billion on a risk of $ 27 million, assuming that insurance premiums would skyrocket at the height of the market. COVID 2020 pandemic as economies are confined. Later in 2020, he also said he placed bearish bets on corporate credit on the day Pfizer PFE,

-1.32%

and BioNTech BNTX,

+3.71%

has released positive test data on their COVID-19 vaccine, which has triggered a surge in stocks. Ackman was betting that vaccines would lead to mask wearing complacency. However, this bet likely turned out to be false as the markets continued to rise as a result of these vaccines. The danger posed by the omicron variant is not yet fully understood, although governments in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas immediatelyrestricted travel from southern Africa. Vaccine makers said they are taking a close look at the variant and noted that the current batch of remedies may still prove effective against the strain, and new vaccines could be made in early 2022 if needed.

