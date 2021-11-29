Oil gains more than 3% as it expects Omicron-related drop to be exaggerated





2015 Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on Monday NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (Reuters) – Oil surged higher on Monday, briefly reaching highs above $ 77 a barrel as some investors viewed Friday’s fall in oil and financial markets as exaggerated in the absence of more of data on the variant of the coronavirus Omicron. If the new variant of the virus is found to be resistant to the vaccine or more contagious than the other variants, it could impact travel, trade and demand for oil. Senior officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC +, echoed the view, with the Saudi Energy Minister saying he did not not worried about the Omicron variant. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now The World Health Organization has said it could take weeks to understand the severity of the variant, although a South African doctor who has treated cases has said symptoms have so far appeared to be mild. Read more Brent crude rose $ 1.79, or 3%, to $ 74.51 a barrel at 2:02 p.m. EST (1902 GMT), after falling $ 9.50 on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $ 2.58, or 2.6%, to $ 70.74, after falling $ 10.24 in the previous session. Brent briefly exceeded $ 77 a barrel, while U.S. crude exceeded $ 72. Brent prices have fallen $ 10 in the past two weeks. “If the market is correct, our calculations imply that the market values ​​3.94 million barrels per day of demand destruction over the next month,” said Michael Tran, analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “If that seems excessive to you, trust your instincts.” Friday’s slide, the biggest one-day drop since April 2020, reflected fears that travel bans would hammer demand. The plunge was exacerbated by weak liquidity due to a US holiday and the expected impact of demand does not justify such a drop, analysts said. A semblance of calm also returned to wider markets on Monday as investors waited for more information on the new variant. European and Wall Street stocks rose while safe haven bonds lost ground. Omicron has created a new challenge for OPEC +, which is meeting on December 2 to discuss whether to proceed with a planned increase in oil production in January. OPEC + has postponed technical meetings this week to save time to assess the impact of Omicron. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud on Monday said he was not worried about Omicron, Asharq Business reported, while his Russian counterpart said he did not see the need for urgent market action. Read more Also on the oil market’s radar this week, talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday. A deal could boost global supply. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Alex Lawler Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

