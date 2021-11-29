Mortgage Outlook: Rates Head North in Late December (Analysis)





By Holden Lewis | Nerdwallet I expect mortgage rates to increase slightly in December, especially towards the end of the month. As the end of 2021 approaches, bond traders will cash in so they can take a few days off without worrying about having to react to sudden price changes. When traders sell their mortgage backed securities just before Christmas, prices will go down and yields will rise. Mortgage rates will follow yields on this upward trajectory. In short, I think a lot of the December rate hike will happen in the last week or so of the year. On the way to 2022 Then rates are expected to continue rising until 2022. Rates will rise for the foreseeable future as inflation will remain high, the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates next year, and hiring will remain strong. Rates are likely to rise enough to notice this. In our look at housing market trends in 2022, my colleague Kate Wood and I compiled mortgage rate forecasts from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the Mortgage Bankers Association, and the National Association of Realtors. When their forecast is aggregated, they predict that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will increase by about three-eighths of a percentage point in 2022. That would put the 30-year fixed rate just below 3.5% by the end of 2022 in NerdWallets’ daily mortgage rate survey. A year ago, their aggregate forecast predicted that the 30-year fixed average rate would remain essentially unchanged or slightly lower in 2021. Instead, the annual average rate fell by more than a quarter of a percentage point, going from 3.27% in 2020 to 2.95% until mid-November of this year. What this prediction turned out to be correct I look at this prediction from a year ago in two ways. Forecasters were wrong in their aggregate prediction that mortgage rates would stay roughly the same. But they were right about something more important: that the rates, averaged over the year, would not be higher in 2021 than in 2020. This prediction wasn’t exactly bold, but it wasn’t intuitive either. Mortgage rates were low in 2020, with little room to go down and plenty of room to go up. The Covid-19 recession seemed to be coming to an end and the vaccines were on their way. An economic recovery would tend to push up mortgage rates. But mortgage rates didn’t move much in 2021 until they rebounded in late September. The forecast is for them to assume an uptrend throughout 2022. What happened in november At the dawn of November, I predicted that inflation would drive mortgage rates up, but that they would not rise sharply. But instead of the slow increase I expected, mortgage rates hovered up and down for most of November. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was almost the same as in October despite inflation reaching 6.2%, according to the consumer price index. More from NerdWallet Holden Lewis writes for NerdWallet. E-mail: [email protected]. Twitter: @HoldenL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/business/2021/11/mortgage-outlook-rates-heading-north-in-late-december-analysis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos