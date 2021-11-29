Biden meets with retailers and grocers to discuss supply chain at the start of the holiday season





The CEO roundtable was scheduled to be one of two supply chain-related events on Monday. However, a previously scheduled presidential speech presented by the White House as “remarks on the work of its administration to strengthen the country’s supply chains, reduce daily costs for families and ensure shelves are well stocked this season. vacation “was postponed to Wednesday.

“The president hosted a pool throw with reporters at the top of the CEO event and wanted to make sure there was ample time with the business leaders who made it to the White House today.” , a White House official told CNN. “The President will deliver additional remarks on the economy, supply chains and lowering costs for the American people on Wednesday.”

During the panel discussion, Biden expressed his optimism about the holidays, saying that compared to last year, Americans are “a little more hopeful.”

The president thanked medical professionals and frontline workers for developing and administering Covid-19 vaccines in 2021, adding that “we may have had a very different Thanksgiving as a result.”

The panel discussion, which took place on Cyber ​​Monday, included attendees from Best Buy, Food Lion, Etsy, Walmart, Mattel, Samsung, and CVS Health, among others. Biden said fewer Americans worry about putting food on the table and more are employed, and he noted that “consumer spending has picked up where it was heading before the pandemic.” “The first estimates are that Black Friday sales have increased by almost a third since last year and that in-store sales have grown even more than that,” he continued. “We hear similar reports from Small Business Saturday.… And I’m sure some of the people watching us online are doing a bit of Cyber ​​Monday shopping right now as well (.)” Biden then listened to CEOs in the room and others virtually present on how they might work with the federal government and how they’ve worked to overcome supply chain issues while keeping their workers safe. . Later Monday afternoon, the president will deliver remarks on his administration’s efforts to strengthen supply chains, reduce costs for consumers and ensure shelves are stocked for the holidays, according to the White House. Ahead of the roundtable, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “throughout the holidays, products will be on the shelves and consumers will be able to buy what they want and what they want. need”. However, high demand, combined with supply chain delays, material shortages and problems hiring workers, is reducing the availability of items both online and in stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more attractive option for shoppers than waiting for delivery, analysts say. The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa caused stocks to drop sharply at the end of last week. The Dow Jones had its worst day since October 2020, the S&P 500 had its worst performance since February and the NASDAQ Composite posted its biggest drop since September. However, the markets rebounded on Monday. Biden told the roundtable that the United States will fight the Omicron variant with “science and speed”, not “chaos and confusion.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Anneken Tappe, Allie Malloy and Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/29/politics/biden-supply-chains-holidays/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos