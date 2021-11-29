Amazon warehouse workers can redo union vote in AlabamaExBulletin



Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama get another vote on whether to form the company’s first unionized warehouse in the United States.

US labor council official orders new vote after an agency review found that Amazon had inappropriately pressured warehouse staff to vote against union membership, tainting the initial election enough to overturn its results. The decision was made Monday by a regional director of the National Council of Labor Relations. Amazon should appeal.

The news puts the Bessemer warehouse outside Birmingham back in the spotlight as a harbinger of work-organization efforts at Amazon, which is now the second-largest private employer in the United States with more than 950,000 employees.

The union campaign is led by the Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores. Its president, Stuart Appelbaum praised today’s developments:

“Today’s decision confirms what we have been saying from the start that Amazon’s intimidation and meddling prevented workers from having a say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace. “

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, noted that warehouse workers overwhelmingly chose not to unionize in the previous vote. “It is disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that these votes should not count. As a company, we do not believe that unions are the best answer for our employees.”

In the first attempt in early 2021, considered the most important union election in recent history, Bessemer workers voted more than 2 to 1 against unionization. It was a stinging defeat for the high-profile push to organize American Amazon workers, after garnering support from across the country, including President Biden, other politicians and celebrities.

This vote, counted in April, was taken by mail due to concerns about the pandemic. More than half of the warehouse staff had voted.

The union filed a legal challenge to the election, alleging that Amazon was engaging in unfair labor practices. Amazon denied the accusation. The NLRB held a hearing before the Hearing Officer recommended a resumption of Bessemer elections last month.

Amazon appealed the recommendation, saying it had not acted illegally or intimidated workers and called on the agency and the union to accept the choice of Bessemer workers. The union claimed that Amazon “cheated (and) got caught.”

Unions are an important presence at Amazon in Europe, but the company has so far pushed back efforts to organize workers in the United States. The election in Bessemer was the first union vote since 2014. The Teamsters union passed a resolution that would prioritize its organizing campaign on Amazon.

In October, workers at a group of warehouses on Staten Island in New York called on federal officials to hold union elections, but later withdrew their demands.

Previously, the NLRB hearing shed new light on the anti-union campaign during the Bessemer elections. A warehouse staff member said during mandatory meetings at the facility, officials said the distribution center could close if staff voted to organize. Other workers said they were told the union would waste their dues on vacations and luxury cars.

A key controversy involved a new mailbox in the warehouse’s private parking lot that Amazon said was installed by the US Postal Service to make voting “convenient, secure and private.” However, the placement of the mailbox inside an Amazon tent right next to the workplace made some employees question whether the company was trying to monitor the vote.

Postal services manager Jay Smith, who works as a liaison for large clients like Amazon, said he was surprised to see the corporate branding tent around the mailbox because the company seemed have found a way around his explicit instructions not to physically place anything. on the mailbox.

But Smith and other postal officials also said no one at Amazon was given keys to access outgoing mail or, in this case, ballots. A pro-union Amazon employee told the hearing he saw company security officers open the mailbox.

Editor’s Note: Amazon is one of the financial backers of NPR.

Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom contributed to this report.