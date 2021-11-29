Stocks rise as Wall Street stabilizes after omicron fall





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street stabilized on Monday after the stock market fell last week caused by the latest variant of the coronavirus, with investors now waiting for more clues about the damage it could cause to the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% to recoup more than half of its Friday decline, which was its worst since February. Bond yields and crude oil have also recovered chunks of what they lost in traders’ instinctive reaction to run to safety and move away from risky investments.

With the vaccines in hand and with the benefit of a weekend to reflect on whether the sharp moves in the Friday market were overdone, analysts said the world may be in a better position to weather this potential new wave. Additionally, the fall in the Friday markets may have been exacerbated by the fact that many traders took a day off after Thanksgiving. But as the market has stabilized, unease still hangs over it over the discovery of the variant now known as omicron. The variant appears to spread more easily, and countries around the world have erected barriers to travel in the hopes of stemming it. It remains to be seen how effective the currently available vaccines are for the variant and how long it may take to develop new omicron-specific vaccines. There are still more questions than answers regarding the new variant, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. At the same time, we’ve been living with COVID-19 for almost 20 months now, and we’ve seen several variations. Given the uncertainty, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated between a loss of 3 points and a gain of 388 points during the day. He finished with a gain of 236.60 points, or 0.7%, to 35,135.94.

The most powerful lift for stocks has come from those who have been able to grow strongly almost regardless of the strength of the economy or the pandemic crisis. Gains in five big tech stocks Microsoft, Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Nvidia alone accounted for more than a third of the S&P 500’s rise. Gains in tech-focused stocks also helped push the Nasdaq composite up. 1.9%, the market leader. Moderna jumped 11.8% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain, adding to an even bigger gain from Friday, after saying it tested the effectiveness of its omicron vaccine. Its CEO said in an ABC TV interview that it could take two to three months for a vaccine developed specifically for the variant to start manufacturing. Travel-related stocks started the day with gains, but retreated as more caution crept into the market and global travel restrictions remained in place. They ended up mixed after President Joe Biden said he was not considering a blanket lockdown of the United States. He said the variant was a cause for concern and not a cause for panic. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines closed slightly lower, while cruise lines Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line posted gains. In total, the S&P 500 rose 60.65 points to 4,655.27, while the Nasdaq added 291.18 points to 15,782.83. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index was heading for its own rebound after rising 1.6% at the start, but its gains faded into the late afternoon. The index slipped 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,241.98. Because so much is still unknown about the omicron variant, it could take us a week or more to recoup what we lost in a single day, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.51% from 1.49% on Friday night, recouping some of its 1.64% drop that day. It tends to rise and fall depending on expectations of the strength of the economy and inflation. The VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about upcoming declines in the S&P 500, also weakened significantly. But that’s not all the way back to where it was before omicron. In addition to waiting for more clues as to the economic damage omicron will ultimately cause, the market has several important milestones this week that could tip prices. Headlining is likely Friday’s jobs report, where economists expect employer hires to pick up in November. Omicron adds more risk to a global economy already grappling with crippling uncertainty. Travel bans, including recent moves by Japan and Israel to ban foreign visitors, threaten to disrupt global trade. Global supply chains already clogged with bottlenecks could become even more tangled if epidemics shut down factories, ports and freight stations. Shipping problems could push prices up, adding to inflationary pressures. In response, global central banks could raise interest rates and jeopardize the recovery from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. Omicron reinforces that the economy remains linked to the pandemic, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, said on Twitter on Monday. With each new wave of pandemic, the economy will experience slower growth and higher inflation. The US economic recovery lost momentum when the highly contagious delta variant hit in the summer. Economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 2.1% from July to September, 6.7% from April to June, and 6.3% from January to March. The S&P 500 had its worst eleven of the year in September, falling 4.8%. Yet more Americans are now vaccinated and the economy has shown resilience, picking up speed after the summer slowdown. Zandi tweeted that the most likely scenario is that the economy will fare better through each wave than the last. Of course, the only way to know which scenario will ultimately happen is to wait and see it happen. And that uncertainty in the meantime could lead to more swings in the stock market, which has jumped more than 24% this year and set a record as recently as Nov. 18. We were just going to be in the dark for several weeks here, LPL’s Detrick said. ___ AP Business Writer Alex Veiga in Los Angeles contributed.

