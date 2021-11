New Mercedes Vision EQXX: launch date set for January 3, 2022

Mercedes has finally set a launch date for the Vision EQXX prototype. The company’s groundbreaking electric car prototype will debut on January 3, 2022, with an actual range of 1,000 km (620 miles). However, the Vision EQXX is much more than a queen of exhibition stand trailers. Mercedes says the prototype gives a glimpse of its future electric vehicle technology and while it will not directly spawn a new Mercedes electric vehicle, bosses have already confirmed that some of the project’s findings will eventually trickle down to cars. production of the brand. The prototype was first unveiled during the Mercedes 2020 strategy presentation. Company CEO Markus Schafer has now released another teaser image to accompany the new announcement, which offers a preview front three quarters of electric vehicles. Engineers working on the project say that, rather than increasing battery capacity (and with it, weight), improving a car’s aerodynamic efficiency is key to unlocking such a long figure. Mercedes engineers explained: The easiest way is to put a bigger battery in the car, but this leads to diminishing returns. The key is the efficiency of the vehicle and the powertrain. Earlier this year, Schafer also mentioned that his team was working on improving the performance of their batteries, saying:. And we are also working to increase energy density by an additional 20% at the cell level compared to EQS. Mercedes teaser images give a clear picture of the aerodynamic intentions of the engineers. The prototype has a tiny frontal area, while the hood-to-windshield transition has a shallow rake to facilitate airflow. The vents and gills have also been kept to a minimum, with the only visible air intakes mounted on the hood.

Speaking at the last preview of the EQXX, Schafer said: We were talking about the future of Mercedes-Benz. And of course, it’s all about numbers, facts and data. But we all know the real magic happens when awesome technological achievements come true in a car. This is why I am very proud to present our Vision EQXX to you in preview. In 2020, we took an exciting new step in the development of electric vehicles and assembled a cross-functional and multidisciplinary team of experts supported by specialists from the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. We asked them to aim over 1000 km on a single charge. But not by enlarging the battery. Anyone could do that. No, they work with a full-size battery, intended for series production in a future Mercedes compact car. Efficiency is the new motto! Our eDrive experts quickly gain efficiency and push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of eMotor, inverter, battery design, packaging and thermal management. They are looking for marginal gains that translate into substantial increases in range. Our goal is to integrate these new technologies into future Mercedes road cars.Click now here to read all the latest news on Mercedes’ latest EV, the EQB SUV

