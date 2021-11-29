European stocks regain ground after massive sell off fueled by Omicron variant





The DAX chart of the German stock index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on November 26, 2021. REUTERS / Staff Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

STOXX 600 records the best day for more than a month

Travel stocks track some of Friday’s losses

BT Group leaps after Reliance buyout report

Faurecia collapses after lower forecasts Nov. 29 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Monday after their worst selloff in more than a year as investors waited for clues as to whether the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would hamper economic recovery and central bank tightening plans . The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) finished 0.7% higher, recording its best day in a month and recovering some of Friday’s 3.7% drop triggered by concerns about the newly discovered variant. While the variant has been spotted in several countries around the world, a South African doctor, who was one of the first to suspect a different strain, said symptoms so far have been mild and can be treated. home. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Travel and Leisure (.SXTP) stocks increased, with Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), TUI Group and Ryanair (RYA.I) and Carnival (CCL.L) increasing by 1% and 5.5% after double-digit falls on Friday over fears of further travel restrictions. Financials rose 1.7%, while energy and basic materials stocks were also among the biggest gains as underlying commodity prices rose. London’s FTSE 100 (.FTSE) jumped 0.9%, with investors also betting the Bank of England may be forced to rethink monetary policy tightening next month. “The emergence of the Omicron variant has now crystallized fears that we are not out of the woods yet … and has led to a shift in expectations for monetary policy,” said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell. “The fact that the markets have now gone down in February as the likely month for an interest rate hike in the UK shows that there is still considerable optimism that Omicron is a stumbling block, rather than ‘a brick wall. “ Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has argued that the eurozone economy has learned to cope with successive waves of the pandemic. Read more But increasing pressure on the central bank, consumer price inflation in Germany rose further in November to a new high, data showed on Monday. The German DAX (.GDAXI) gained the least among its regional peers, up 0.2% read more BT Group (BT.L) jumped 6.1% after a report that India’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance (RELI.NS) was considering an offer for the UK-based telecommunications company. Reliance denied the report, capping the stock’s earnings. Read more Faurecia (EPED.PA) fell 7.9% after the auto parts group downgraded its annual forecast, citing a drop in European auto production. Read more Despite several record highs in November, the STOXX 600 is on track to post monthly losses of around 1.7% as a strong earnings season and fading fears about a tightening of monetary policy were offset by worries. concerning the new variant and the new restrictions in Europe. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bangalore; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shinjini Ganguli and Keith Weir Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-shares-rise-after-massive-selloff-fuelled-by-omicron-variant-2021-11-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos