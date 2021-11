Markets breathe a sigh of relief after Biden speaks to Omicron

Markets breathed a sigh of relief on Monday after President Joe Biden said the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus was not a cause for panic. Both stocks and oil rebounded from the steep losses last week, with traders reassessing the risks of the new variant amid discussions that it may not be as bad as the fast-spreading Delta strain. Friday was a panic sell-off, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, told The Wall Street Journal. The traders had time to sit down and breathe a little. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 310 points on Monday’s trading afternoon as it became clear that lockdowns or other drastic measures would not be in the immediate future. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art Nasdaq led the charge after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said factory workers would stop engaging in a last-minute push every quarter. to achieve sales targets. Tesla rose more than 4% following news of a smoother flow of deliveries to customers. Stocks rebounded on Monday after traders reassessed the risks of the new variant of the coronavirus. As traders pushed locking worries back from their minds, futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in global oil markets, rose 3% to $ 74.89 a barrel. The benchmark fell more than 10% on Friday – the biggest one-day drop since April 2020. Travel bans imposed on southern African countries last week after the variant was discovered sent the Dow Jones down by more than 900 points on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 2.3% while the Nasdaq fell 2.2%. Ozkardeskaya, the stock analyst, noted that trading volumes are generally lower over Thanksgiving weekend – a factor that likely exacerbated Friday’s losses. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not plan to impose new foreclosure measures, calming markets on Monday. He called the Omicron variant a cause for concern, not panic. New York Stock Exchange traders paid attention to President Biden’s speech saying the new variant was not a cause for alarm, helping to push the markets up. PA The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the risk posed by the Omicron variant is very high, although experts still do not know if it is more transmissible or if it can cause serious illness in those vaccinated. While news of the variant was not welcome, investors could take comfort in the fact that vaccine makers have said they could upgrade their injections within a relatively short period of time if the need arises. in fact felt. As the market collapsed on Friday, pharmaceutical stocks soared – a trend that continued through Monday. Moderna, a leading vaccine maker, saw its share price rise 8% on Monday. He won some 20 percent on Friday. The company said it may have an updated mRNA vaccine against Omicron ready early next year. Another vaccine maker, BioNTech, saw its share price jump 7.6%. He also said he was working on a new vaccine ready for Omicron that could be ready within 100 days, if needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/29/markets-breathe-sigh-of-relief-after-biden-addresses-omicron/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos