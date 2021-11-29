Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,149.00, up 23.10 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.41%, to $ 31.95 on 24.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down $ 1.05, or 2.11%, to $ 48.74 on 12.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 97 cents, or 1.85%, to $ 53.43 on 9.1 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $ 15.86 on 7.9 million shares. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Up three cents, or 0.59%, to $ 5.12 on 7.7 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 2.91 percent, to $ 1.77 on 7.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Down 97 cents to $ 129.73. Big Canadian banks are expected to make big dividend hikes as they report their results this week. The results are the first since early November, when the Canadian banking regulator lifted restrictions on increased dividend payouts and share buybacks that had been imposed as a precaution at the start of the pandemic. Banks have performed well despite COVID-19, which has led RBC analyst Darko Mihelic to predict an average increase in payments of 20%, while CIBC analyst Paul Holden says he expects an increase in dividends for individual banks ranging from 5 to 25%. Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman says he is bullish on the industry and expects a wave of payment increases, but notes that COVID variants continue to pose risks, as does the potential for soaring inflation and supply chain issues. Along with rising dividends, analysts believe loan growth could be positive for banks, while slowing capital markets and rising costs could weigh on results. Scotiabank will kick off earnings week on Tuesday, followed by RBC and National Bank on Wednesday, CIBC and TD Bank on Thursday, and BMO on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX: VET). Up $ 1.15 or 10% to $ 12.65. Vermilion Energy Inc. has announced that it has signed an agreement to increase its stake in the Corrib natural gas project off the Irish coast. Under a deal with Equinor ASA, the Calgary-based company said it would pay $ 556 million to Equinor Energy Ireland Ltd., which owns a 36.5% stake in Corrib. Vermilion said its stake in Corrib would increase to 56.5% with the deal. The company also announced an exploration and development investment budget of $ 425 million for next year, with expected production averaging 83,000 to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, before taking into account the acquisition of Corrib. Vermilion plans to spend approximately $ 215 million in North America on an investment program that will include drilling 50 wells, while it plans to spend $ 210 million on its international assets. The company also announced its intention to reinstate a quarterly dividend of six cents per share from the first quarter of next year. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up $ 1.91 or 1.2% to $ 163.76. Flooding in southern British Columbia continues to present logistical challenges for exporters as the Canadian National Railway Company shut down service along the key freight corridor due to heavy rainfall and heavy traffic. slowly moving through the port of Vancouver. Dennis Darby, president of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, said trains were running at very low rates even before the Montreal railroad ended its reopening efforts. CN said it moved seven trains over the weekend, but decided to “proactively shut down its network” because the rain caused an increase in debris, washouts and landslides. CN was able to divert some of the rail traffic to the Port of Prince Rupert, which remains fully operational and unaffected by inclement weather. But CN said north and eastbound traffic to and from Vancouver is still affected by this situation. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. cars loaded with prairie grain and fuel entered Vancouver last Wednesday for the first time in days after its rail corridor sustained heavy damage at some 30 locations between Vancouver and Kamloops, in British Columbia. However, the Calgary Railway said it needs access to CN tracks on its busiest corridor where they share rail infrastructure in order to maximize capacity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 29, 2021. The Canadian Press

