Clearview AI fined $ 22.6 million by UK privacy commissioner.





Britain’s independent data privacy authority on Monday fined facial recognition company Clearview AI £ 17 million, or $ 22.6 million, for failing to comply with national data protection laws. The Information Commissioners’ Office said it fined Clearview AI for failing to inform UK residents that it was collecting billions of photos from sites including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to create its facial recognition software . The ICO has ordered the company to stop processing the personal data of people in Britain and delete their existing information. Clearview AI can challenge the fine and data breach allegations, according to the ICO, which has said it will make a final decision on the sanction by mid-2022. The OIC said Clearview had been used by various UK agencies. BuzzFeed News previously reported data breaches listing various UK government agencies and law enforcement agencies as having searched with facial recognition software. I am very concerned that personal data has been processed in a way that no one in the UK expected, UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement.

In a statement, Clearview AI said the ICO’s claims were incorrect and the company was considering appealing. Clearview only provides publicly available information on the Internet to law enforcement agencies, Kelly Hagedorn, a lawyer for the company, said in the statement. My company and I have acted in the best interests of the UK and its people by helping law enforcement solve heinous crimes against children, the elderly and other victims of unscrupulous acts, Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, said in a separate statement. . The fine is the first Clearview AI has faced, according to the company. If left unchanged, the penalty would amount to nearly 60% of the $ 38 million in funding Clearview AI has raised from investors. In July, the company raised $ 30 million. Earlier this year, a Swedish regulator fine of 250,000 euros by the country’s police for its use of Clearview, citing data privacy breaches. This month, an Australian regulator also said the company violated local privacy laws. The Australian Commissioner’s Office ordered Clearview AI to stop collecting data on its residents and destroy data previously collected in the country. Canada also declared Clearview AI illegal in February.

Clearview AI recently ranked first in a federal facial recognition software test.

