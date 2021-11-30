Stock market today: Dow bounces as Covid variant fears easing

Text size





Inventories rebounded on Monday following the Friday rout as vaccine makers said they could adjust their Covid-19 vaccines to adequately immunize against the Omicron variant.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

gained 236 points, or 0.7%, after the blue chip benchmark plunged 905 points on Friday. The



S&P 500

increased by 1.3%, and the



Nasdaq Composite

jumped 1.9%. All three indices recorded their worst Black Friday at the end of last week, with the Dow Jones experiencing its worst day of the year.

After the shoot ask questions first, later the mentality has run its course, markets are rebounding today, wrote Michael Reinking, chief market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. It seems the markets are taking comfort in the fact that we are not seeing widespread lockdowns.





Pfizer



(ticker: PFE) said over the weekend that he could adapt his vaccine to fight the new variant within 6 weeks.





Modern



(MRNA) said it could potentially roll out a reformulated vaccine by early 2022. Moderna’s stock was up 12% on Monday, while Pfizer fell 3%.

It wasn’t just stocks that signaled investor optimism. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 1.48% to 1.52% at Friday’s close, a sign that investors are shifting from safer assets to riskier ones. The price of WTI crude oil rose more than 2% to exceed $ 69 a barrel after falling more than 10% on Friday.

These are all good signs, but the markets are still monitoring the Covid-19 situation. This month alone, new blockages in Europe were announced and the Omicron variant appears to be spreading around the world.

Expect markets to remain choppy in the near term as we await further details on the new variant, wrote Keith Lerner, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Truist.

Overseas, London



FTSE 100

climbed 0.9%, rebounding from its largest one-day decline in 2021. In Asia, where markets closed before Friday’s massive sales escalated, Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

was 1% lower.

Here are five actions in motion Monday:

Sectors that were criticized on Friday as travel were generally higher, but most remained below levels seen before Omicron’s announcement. Cruise operator





Carnival



(CCL) rose 1.2%. I would also buy travel / leisure stocks as if there is a mega trend that continues to rebound in the face of Covid, wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.





Hyatt Hotels



(H) gained 2.9% after being overweight Neutral at JPMorgan.





TJX Cos.



(TJX) stock rose 1.8% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup.





buzz



(BMBL) stock rose 3.6% after being upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James.





United parcel service



The stock (UPS) fell 0.4% after being demoted to Hold to Buy at Deutsche Bank.

