Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama will have another chance to unionize





The decision of a regional director of the National Labor Relations Council was made public on Monday. This follows an earlier recommendation from an NLRB hearing officer that Amazon committed enough misconduct during the election to warrant a new vote.

“Today’s ruling confirms what we have been saying from the start – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace – and as the regional manager indicated, this is both unacceptable and illegal, “said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union , with the union seeking to represent nearly 6,000 warehouse workers. “Amazon workers deserve to have a voice at work, which can only come from a union.”

The regional director said Amazon’s actions amounted to “blatant disregard” of the rules for conducting a vote and “made a free and fair election impossible.” Among the issues raised by the complaints was a letterbox at the entrance to the warehouse, near signs encouraging employees to vote against the union.

The manager also found that the company had embarked on a massive campaign to interrogate workers about their support for the union “thereby interfering with their rights to an election free of coercion and interference”. Amazon AMZN expressed disappointment with the decision and pledged to continue his efforts to defeat the union. “Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join RWDSU earlier this year,” said Kelly Nantel, spokesperson for Amazon. “It is disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that these votes should not count.” Amazon argued that the union would make it more difficult to improve working conditions at this and other Amazon sites. “As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” Nantel said. “While we’ve made great strides in important areas like compensation and safety, we know there is a lot we can continue to improve, both in our distribution centers and in our offices,” and it is our goal to work directly with our employees. to keep improving every day. “ The effort to organize Amazon workers has become a key focus for U.S. unions, with several targeting the company. The RWDSU was the first union to get enough support on an Amazon site to hold a vote. But the effort lost heavily in the April elections, with 738 votes for the union and 1,798 votes against. There were also 505 ballots that were disputed on one side or the other, but that was not enough to change the outcome of the vote. The date of the new elections has not yet been set. Unions have become more active both by striking and participating in organizing efforts in recent months, helped in part by a tight labor market which has made it more difficult for employers to find new workers and more. easy for workers to find a new job if they are not satisfied with working conditions. A record number of workers, organized and non-unionized, have left their jobs in recent months, and the number of strikes is increasing. But unions have lost much of the influence they once had when representing workers employed in what were then major industries in the United States. According to the Department of Labor, only 6% of American workers are union members today, up from 17% in 1983, the first year union membership was tracked by the agency. The organizing effort at Bessemer is not the only one taking place at Amazon. Members of an independent union filed cards signed by workers at Amazon’s facilities in Staten Island, New York, calling for an election there. And several other unions, including the Teamsters, have ongoing organizing drives at other Amazon facilities. Apple AAPL Microsoft MSFT Alphabet GOOG Amazon is one of the richest companies in the country, with $ 40.7 billion in cash on its most recent balance sheet and a market value of $ 1.8 trillion, which puts it behind only, and Google parent. It has also become one of the largest employers in the American private sector. Nantel said last month that Amazon has more than 900,000 U.S. employees, none of whom are union represented. – Sara Ashley O’Brien of CNN Business contributed to this report

