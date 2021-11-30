Dow Jones Futures: Stock market soars as Biden rules out lockdowns; 4 Electric vehicle stocks are soaring

Dow Jones futures rose 135 points on Monday night. The stock market rebounded after Friday’s omicron Covid-19 sale, as President Joe Biden ruled out further lockdowns. Shares of electric vehicles Li Auto, Lucid Motors, Rivian and Tesla rose on Monday.







On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq led the way, up 1.9%. Crude oil prices rose more than 2%. Bitcoin jumped 7%. And the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.53%.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) was trading up 2.2%, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 2.1% in today’s stock market. Nike (OF) remains below a recent buying point despite gaining 1.1% on Monday.

Head of electric vehicleYou’re here (TSLA) rose 5.1% on Monday. Pair EVRivien (RIVN) jumped almost 7%, while Lucid engines (LCID) gained 6.5%. Chinese leader in electric vehicles Li Auto (TO) skyrocketed after generating profits, while Xpeng Engines (XPEV) increased slightly.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Nucor (Naked), Pioneer of natural resources (PXD), Pfizer (PFE) and Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) are located near new shopping areas.

Microsoft, Nucor and Tesla are stocks in the IBD ranking. Apple was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone article. And Zim was brought to light in last week’s IPO Leaders story.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Biden Comments on Omicron; Powell, Yellen on the bridge

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures were up 0.4% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 increased 0.25% from fair value. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rose 1.6% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 2.2%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 1.2%.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35135.78 +236.44 +0.68 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4654.86 +60.24 +1.31 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15782.83 +291.17 +1.88 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 222.67 -0.18 -0.08 MICI 50 (FFTY) 48.48 +0.78 +1.64 Last Modified: 4:38 PM EST 11/29/2021

At noon on Monday, President Biden told a press conference that he does not expect the United States to impose additional travel restrictions to slow the spread of the omicron variant. “The degree of spread has an impact on whether or not travel restrictions are necessary. But I don’t foresee that at this time,” Biden said. He added that blockages were not being considered “for now”.

Early Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell will testify before a Senate committee in a hearing titled, “Oversight of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve by the CARES Act: Building a Resilient Economy.” “

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock market rebounded from Friday’s sell-off, as major stock indexes closed with big gains on Monday.

On Monday, The Big Picture commented, “Judging by how the major indices have performed, regular readers of this column could easily see that fund managers have been showing more optimism for the big guys and the megacaps. paying utilities sectors. But they also showed a salty outlook towards other areas of the market. “

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Apple, Nike

Apple rebounded from the 3.2% loss on Friday and 2.2% on Monday. The stocks are at the top of the buy range above a buy point of 153.27 on a handle-cup basis, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The 5% buy zone tops out at 160.93.

Retail leader Nike is about 2% below the 174.48 buy point of its cup base after Monday’s 1.1% gain.

Dow Jones Benefits: Salesforce Dow Jones Software Leader Selling power (CRM) regained its 50-day benchmark bullish on Monday’s 4.4% rise. Shares remain broad beyond a buy point of 275.32 in a handle cup despite their recent pullback. As of Tuesday night, Salesforce earnings per share are expected to fall 89% to 92 cents from a year ago. Salesforce revenue expected to climb 25% to $ 6.8 billion Stock market benefits: Ambarella, NetApp, Zscaler Ambarella (AMBA), NetApp (NTAP) and Zscaler (ZS) will release their quarterly results after the close on Tuesday. Chip designer Ambarella is expected to earn 49 cents a share on sales of $ 90.3, representing year-over-year increases of 444% and 61%, respectively. The action found much-needed support for its 50-day line on Monday. NetApp profits are expected to rise 15% to $ 1.21 per share year-over-year on revenue of $ 1.55 billion. NTAP stocks are tracing a flat base with a buy point of 94.79. Stocks are trading above their key 50-day moving average again after Monday’s 3.6% rise. Cybersecurity leader Zscaler is expected to earn 12 cents a share on sales of $ 212 million. Shares closed on Monday just 5% off their 52-week high after Monday’s 5.65% advance.

Stocks to buy and watch: Nucor, Pioneer, Pfizer, Zim

IBD ranking action Nucor tried to break above a 119.42 buy point on a handle-cup basis, but is well below the entry after Monday’s 1.7% drop. The shares are about 6% lower than the last entry.

Drug giant Pfizer is set to be extended beyond a buy point of 51.96 in a cup base after a strong breakthrough on Friday following the newly discovered omicron variant. Shares reversed 3% lower on Monday but are still above the buy point. The 5% buy zone peaks at 54.56.

Pfizer was the IBD stock for Friday. Friday, vaccine partnerBioNTech (BNTX) said it would take two weeks to determine if his vaccine will be able to fight the new variant.

Tuesday’s IBD share of the day, Pioneer Natural Resources, continues to build a flat base with a buy point of 196.74 amid Monday’s 2.6% gain.

IPO leader Zim Integrated is building a mug base with handle with a buy point of 60.19, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The title rose more than 8% on Monday and is getting closer to the new entry.

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto is trying to get past the baseline acup-with-handle buy point of 34.93. The stock jumped 11.1% on Monday before slashing gains to 6.4% after the company announced its quarterly results before the market opened. The shares closed just below the entry.

Rival Tesla said it lost 6 cents per adjusted share, missing analysts’ targets. But revenues jumped 210% in local currency to $ 1.21 billion, beating Street’s estimates. Li Auto delivered 25,116 vehicles in the third quarter. The company said fourth-quarter revenue is expected to jump 113% to 127% in local currency to $ 1.37 billion to $ 1.46 billion.

Xpeng Motors is extended past its buy point of 48.08 in a choppy cup base after big gains last week. XPEV stock rose 0.5% on Monday.

Lucid Motors shares traded up 6.5% on Monday, largely recovering from Friday’s 1.6% decline. LCID stock remains well expanded beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle.

Rivian’s initial hot public offering rose 6.8% on Monday, ending a two-day losing streak and rebounding from Friday’s 2.4% loss.

RIVN shares closed on Monday at around 33% of their post-IPO highs. The downside is positive potential for investors who remain disciplined and wait for an IPO foundation to form before considering a buy. The recent weakness is the start of the formation of Rivian’s first base, but the last two weeks of course have not been very constructive given the heavy losses.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock rose more than 5% on Monday, recovering from Friday’s 3.05% slippage. The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Monday around 9% of its 52-week high.

TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730. The chart also showed an alternate entry at 900.50.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the major Dow Jones stocks, software giant Microsoft rose 2.1% on Monday, erasing almost all of Friday’s 2.4% drop.

On October 18, Microsoft stock broke a flat base buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy zone peaked at 321.24, so the title is extended.

