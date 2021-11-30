Omicron Increases Inflation Uncertainty, Fed Chairman To Tell Lawmakers





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell will tell lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation is expected to last until next year and that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus is creating more uncertainty around the economic outlook, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. . Comments by Powell, who will testify before the Senate Banking Committee alongside Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, express a sense of mistrust at a time when price increases are at their fastest pace in three decades . It is difficult to predict the persistence and effects of supply constraints, but it now appears that the factors pushing inflation up will persist for much of next year, Mr. Powell. Moreover, with the rapid improvement of the labor market, underutilization is decreasing and wages are increasing at a steady rate. Mr Powell will also discuss the new variant, which governments and scientists are working to assess and contain.

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant present downside risks to jobs and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation, Mr Powell said. Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, slowing labor market progress and intensifying supply chain disruptions. What you need to know about inflation in the United States Ms Yellen will also warn that the path to recovery depends on the pandemic. Of course, the progress of our economic recovery cannot be separated from our progress against the pandemic, and I know everyone was following the news of the Omicron variant, Mrs Yellen will say, adding that vaccines remain a crucial tool. We were always waiting for more data, but what remains true is that our best protection against the virus is the vaccine. The Treasury Secretary will also urge lawmakers to raise or suspend nations’ borrowing limits next month. Ms Yellen said the United States may be unable to pay its bills after December 15. At this point, Social Security checks and military paychecks could be delayed and the country would face a deep recession. I cannot stress enough that it is essential that Congress address this issue, Ms. Yellen will say. America must pay its bills on time and in full. If we don’t, we’ll gut our current recovery. Much is not known about the new variant of the coronavirus, but it represents something that Fed officials are concerned about: the possibility of the pandemic continuing to ignite, shutting factories, disrupting supply lines. and unbalance the economy. If that happens, as happened with the Delta variant earlier this summer and fall, it could perpetuate the high prices.

Inflation rose in 2021 as strong consumer demand crashed against the limited supply barrier. Production line closures, port stacks and parts shortages have kept goods from reaching shelves and customers, prompting companies to charge more. At the same time, a labor shortage in some industries caused by mistrust of viruses and child care shortages linked to the pandemic has pushed up wages and prices for some services. It is too early to know whether the new viral strain will contribute to these trends, making inflation last longer than it otherwise would. But the new variant strikes at a delicate moment for monetary policy. Central bankers are slowing down their bond buying program, a move that should give them more flexibility to raise interest rates, their more traditional and powerful tool for fueling the economy if needed. next year. Several Fed officials have signaled that they may accelerate their so-called reduction in bond purchases given the scale and persistence of inflation. Many economists believe officials could announce a plan to do so at their meeting in December. Understanding the supply chain crisis Map 1 of 5 Almost everything that is manufactured is in short supply. This includes everything from toilet paper to new cars. The disruption dates back to the start of the pandemic, when factories in Asia and Europe were forced to close and shipping companies cut their hours. Now the ports are struggling to keep up. In North America and Europe, where containers arrive, the massive influx of ships overwhelms ports. As the warehouses are full, the containers are piling up. Chaos in global shipping is likely to persist due to massive traffic jams. But if the coronavirus hits the economy again, it could make such a decision, and the timing and pace of the eventual increase in the rate of increase will be more difficult. This is because the Fed balances two objectives, controlling inflation and stimulating employment, when it sets its policy. A faster and more complete removal of aid to the economy could slow price gains by dragging down demand, but it would likely slow down business expansion and hiring in the process. We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from taking hold, Mr. Powell intends to say, after once again acknowledging that the Fed. realizes that high inflation imposes significant burdens, especially on the less able people. to meet the higher costs of essential items such as food, shelter and transport.

Mr Powell, whom President Biden plans to re-serve as Fed chairman, will tell lawmakers the Fed is committed to our goal of price stability. On Monday, Mr Biden called Omicron a cause for concern, not panic, and his press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters she was not aware of any screenings from the economy team. administration on how the variant might affect hiring, growth and inflation. This is obviously something that we will continue to assess, she said.

