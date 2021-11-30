Wall Street bounces back from virus-related sell-off

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com
Register now
Nov. 29 (Reuters) – Wall Street shares closed higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost in Friday’s sell-off as investors hoped the Omicron coronavirus variant wouldn’t lead to lockdowns after insurance by US President Joe Biden.
The Nasdaq topped gains among major averages with help from the tech sector, while the S&P and Dow advanced after suffering their biggest single-day percentage declines in months during the shortened session. Friday holiday, with investors fearing the latest variant of COVID-19 could cause economic disruption. Read more
Biden said Monday that Omicron-related lockdowns were not on the agenda at this time and urged Americans not to panic over the variant. However, he recommended vaccinations and wearing a mask indoors to fight the virus and said the United States was working with drug companies to develop contingency plans if new vaccines were needed. Read more
Register now
These comments and indications from pharmaceutical companies that they are taking the variant seriously were reassuring to investors, who were concerned about the potential for further COVID restrictions.
“Friday was a major risk reduction event. The market returned to its worst fears of the spread of COVID and the return of lockdowns,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Now you start to see that there is some optimism when you listen to the chairman, when you listen to the CEO of Pfizer. Omicron’s panic is easing and we are in a waiting period.”
Vaccine makers such as Pfizer (PFE.N), its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and their rivals Moderna (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday they were working on vaccines targeting specifically Omicron in case the existing shots are not effective against the variant. find out more nFWN2SK0VH]
“It’s not like the start of the pandemic again,” said Carol Schleif, deputy director of investments at the BMO family office in Minneapolis, who also noted that after Friday’s knee-jerk reaction, investors were trained. this year to buy the decline. . “People are willing to take a deep breath and try to reassess, be a little more patient.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 236.6 points, or 0.68%, to 35,135.94, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 60.65 points, or 1.32%, to 4,655.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 291.18 points, or 1.88%, to 15,782.83.
Among the top 11 sectors of the S&P, technology (.SPLRCT) was the biggest gainer by percentage, up 2.6%, followed by the consumer discretionary sector (.SPLRCD), which closed up 1.0%. 6%, thanks to boosts from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).
Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) also drastically increased individual S&P stocks, which gained ground after HSBC raised its price target for the iPhone maker.
As the Dow Jones (.DJI) advanced, it underperformed its peers under pressure from Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), which closed 5.4% lower. The drugmaker extended losses from Friday when updated data from a study of its COVID-19 pill showed less effectiveness than previously reported in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. Read more
Britain has said it will offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine to all adults and give a second dose to children aged 12 to 15, in light of concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. He also said Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were the preferred booster shots. Read more
After the US market closed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone aged 18 and over should receive boosters six months after Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines or two months after a Johnson injection. & Johnson (JNJ.N).
Moderna was up 11.8% on the day, while Pfizer fell nearly 3% and Johnson & Johnson fell 0.34%.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX) outperformed the overall market with a gain of 4% as chip inventories rose significantly. Nvidia (NVDA.O) provided the biggest boost with a gain of 5.9%.
Tesla shares gained 5% after a report that Chief Elon Musk urged employees to reduce the cost of delivering vehicles.
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) closed 2.7% lower, reversing initial gains after the social media company announced CEO Jack Dorsey would step down and be replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal. Dorsey was in the unusual position of being the CEO of two large tech companies, the second being digital payments company Square Inc (SQ.N). Read more
Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.31 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.35 to 1 favored the declines.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 344 new lows.
On the US stock markets, 11.13 billion shares changed hands Monday against 10.84 billion on average for the last 20 sessions.
Register now
Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick, Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Sinad Carew in New York and Kevin Buckland in Ottawa, edited by Dan Grebler
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/wall-street-rebounds-after-virus-linked-sell-off-2021-11-29/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]