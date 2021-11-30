With Omicron, Stock Analysts Expect More Uncertainty





On Wall Street, the end of the pandemic seemed woefully near just a week ago. There were positive signs that the economy was rebounding, and the biggest investor concern was how quickly the Federal Reserve would move away from stimulating market policies that have helped stocks soar over the past year. year and a half. The Omicron variant changed that almost overnight. Investors and analysts have turned their attention back to the virus as they attempt to assess the myriad ways the disturbing new iteration could undermine an often overlooked source of market confidence this year: vaccine effectiveness. Now markets face weeks of uncertainty and heightened volatility as investors once again closely monitor public health updates that arrive hourly, analysts said. Despite a strong rally on Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1.3%, making up some ground lost in a panic fall on Friday, most analysts suggested there was simply too little information available to make a concrete call on the way forward.

We Now we just have to manage that and all the new variations that we get, with a little humility, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy iShares for the Americas at the asset management company. BlackRock. Today, for anyone in the market to say that, yes, we should absolutely buy the drop based on Omicron news alone, I think that’s just a guess, to anyone. Because we just don’t know. That hasn’t stopped speculation, of course. Sunday, William Ackman, the billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, gave an optimistic tone on Twitter: If the Omicron variant is more easily transmissible but also softer, he suggested, that would bode well for stock prices which have risen with only brief interruptions since the fall in the early days of the pandemic. The past year has been, overall, a remarkable milestone, the S&P is up almost 24% for the year, largely due to the arrival of highly effective vaccines. As vaccination rates increased, the economy slowly reopened and investors focused more on the lingering effects of closures that were needed before inoculation was possible. But the Omicron variant that triggered travel restrictions almost immediately after its identification brought many people back to those early days. And analysts expect investors to follow closely as public health officials assess how dangerous, contagious and potentially vaccine resistant the new variant can be. Over the next two weeks, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are well aware of how effective current vaccines are against this new variant., said Evan David Seigerman, analyst who covers biopharmaceutical stocks for BMO Capital Markets.

The threat of a new variant has always lurked as perhaps the main source of risk for investors, although they largely ignored the slowdown caused by the Delta variant over the summer. Analysts have consistently noted that there is always a possibility that a new permutation will emerge with the potential to derail the market rally. Update Nov. 29 2021, 7:36 PM ET But in recent weeks, investors had grown increasingly confident about the potential for an almost complete economic reopening in the coming year. Shares in so-called home stocks such as Peloton and Zoom Video, which generated huge gains during the pandemic, have started to slide rapidly. Companies that are expected to benefit from a solid return to in-person business next year, such as concert organizers, hotels and airlines, were in tears. The stock market recorded a series of records. In the bond market, investors increased bets that the Federal Reserve would start raising interest rates next year, as the economy roared and inflation remained high. We were definitely at an inflection point in market expectations until Friday, said Ian Lyngen, head of US rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. And that’s why we’ve seen such a dramatic re-pricing. Baffling news about the Omicron variant began to emerge from South Africa on Thursday, as Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. When the World Health Organization called Omicron a worrying variant on Friday, stocks fell 2.3%, the worst daily performance of the S&P 500 since late February. The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know Shares of home stocks and vaccine makers soared as investors moved money to parts of the market that did best during the darker days of the pandemic. In the bond market, investors began to reverse their previous bets that the Fed could start raising interest rates early next year, suggesting they believed Omicron could cause a sudden economic downturn. . Some analysts suggest that the magnitude of the market shock on Friday may have been exaggerated by the relatively weak trading activity, as many investors and traders were on a four-day Thanksgiving weekend. I’m still a little skeptical of market movements on light trading days, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

But even after Monday’s rebound, the market’s best overnight gain in six weeks, investors have reason to be nervous. On Monday evening, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell said in prepared testimony released ahead of a hearing Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee that the Omicron variant posed various risks, including to jobs, economic activity and the uncertainty associated with inflation. . Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, slowing labor market progress and intensifying supply chain disruptions, he wrote. For now, could remain the key word. Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York City, said the fear the markets showed on Friday had shifted to a more vigilant approach. I think this sort of wait-and-see mentality is appropriate, she said. I don’t think we have enough information yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/business/omicron-stock-market.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos