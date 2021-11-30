Stock futures expand gains as virus fears subside

Equity futures opened higher on Monday to hold onto gains after a rally, with investors at least temporarily sowing concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus and anticipating new market catalysts.

S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq contracts rose. Each of the three major indexes had ended the regular trading day solidly in the green, with tech stocks leading the way higher and helping to push the Nasdaq up nearly 2%.

Investors were encouraged by the White House’s remarks, when President Joe Biden said the recently discovered variant of the Omicron coronavirus was “not a cause for panic.” Biden said he intended to announce the White House’s strategy to tackle the coronavirus this winter on Thursday, and that plan would not include a lockdown, but would instead focus on vaccinations, recalls and testing. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidelines on Monday to say that everyone aged 18 and over ‘should’ get a coronavirus booster shot, reinforcing this over previous language aimed primarily at ensuring that those considered most at risk get an extra dose vaccines.

The outlook that widespread lockdowns likely wouldn’t come to the US against the latest variant helped fuel a large risk rally on Monday. This was in stark contrast to actions taken on Friday immediately after the World Health Organization’s announcement of Omicron as “Variant of concern” that triggered the Dow Jones’ worst plunge since October 2020.

“This is not a repeat of March 2020”, Paul Schatz, President of Heritage Capital, Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Monday. “It doesn’t look anything like March 2020, but it’s so recent in our history, people immediately think, ‘Omicron is here, oh my God, it’s going to be a 30% drop, we’re going to go straight down.’ .. You have to weigh the story the same way, not by when it was in your memory. “

Still, the sectors and individual stocks that outperformed Monday were largely technology names, which served as defensive trades throughout the pandemic, with investors betting on more sustainable behavior among consumers.

But at the same time, the emergence of the latest variant has also led a number of experts to speculate that the Federal Reserve could take a more accommodative approach to monetary policy to continue to support the economy as ‘it deals with persistent problems related to the virus. This in turn could keep interest rates low for longer and support longer-lived growth stocks.

“To take a step back, I think you had a global economy that in the fourth quarter [of 2020] last week looked incredibly solid … and then a new variant came along, “said Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley chief cross-asset strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live. “It would seem to go against many trades that work in this high growth environment, and also seems to disrupt this ‘do central banks need to act more aggressively’ narrative, because if there is a new variant, so maybe we should be more careful. “

Major vaccine makers, including Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, have previously said they are collecting data on the Omicron variant and determining if and how they would need to rework their existing vaccines to address it. Researchers have also not yet determined whether the new variant is definitely more easily transmitted, or responsible for a more serious illness, than previous versions of the virus.

“Information arrives quickly, it evolves in real time. You can understand why investors [last week] were taking a little break, especially given the liquidity situation we had as the US holiday season approached, ”Vivek Paul, chief investment strategist at UK investment institution BlackRock -United, Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Monday. “I think the reaction you’re seeing today puts it a bit of context. We’ve seen more information coming out, we clearly have to wait for the science and a little more detail in regards to the longevity of how it works. ‘Omicron. “

“But we would be in tune with the market reaction today: we think overall it would make sense to invest in the markets right now,” he added. “It’s about figuring out whether or not this is a delay, or derailment, of the reboot that we’ve seen. And it seems very likely that at this point, despite information to come, it looks like a delay. ”

