LATAM Airlines dives on the Santiago stock exchange – MercoPress





LATAM Airlines dives on the Santiago stock exchange Monday, November 29, 2021 – 19:18 UTC

Latam CEO Roberto Alvo says Azul’s proposal is ‘insufficient’ Latam Airlines shares are plunging more than 80% in the Santiago market after the announcement of a restructuring plan, which evaporated the value of current shares. The proposal has yet to be voted on by creditors between January and February 2022. The airline sank 83.9% Monday morning following Friday’s filing of a reorganization plan, under Chapter 11 of US bankruptcy law, in a New York court.

According to the proposal, shareholders would lose 0.1% and that is why Santiago stock fell on Monday morning, regardless of how it ends up closing at the end of the business day. The statement released last week said the company and its counterparts agreed to inject US $ 8,190 million into the group through a combination of new capital, convertible bonds and debt, which will provide the group with the appropriate capitalization to execute its new business plan. . In the same document, the company detailed: ?? After exiting the process, Latam is expected to have total debt of approximately US $ 7,260 million and liquidity of approximately US $ 2,670 million. The group has determined that this is a prudent level of leverage and adequate liquidity in a period of continuing uncertainty for global aviation, which will leave the group in a better position for its future operations. Latam’s decision buried the possibility of a takeover by Brazilian carrier Azul. Latam Group CEO Roberto Alvo had previously said Azul’s proposal was “insufficient and incomplete”. But according to press reports, the real reason for the failure of this alternative was a question of price. Azul CEO John Rodgerson was quoted by Estadão as saying Latam was too expensive to buy under current terms and conditions. “If the world turns and we have a chance, we’ll see it. But, under these conditions, we would not do [a new proposal]. It was very expensive and the essence of the business has not changed. Labor costs, for example, remain the same, ”explained Rodgerson. Latam historically paid the highest wages for flight crews, which would have been a headache for Azul, who went through a similar situation when he bought out TRIP, after which he had to increase the wages of his own. workers.

