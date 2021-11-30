Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex increases 600 points, Nifty50 exceeds 17,200. Titan and SBI gain 2% each
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates from the day from Dalal Street.
Devyani International jumps after Jefferies initiates ‘buy’
Go Fashion stocks make rocket debut, listings 90% off
Shares of leading women’s bottoms brand Go Fashion made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday as the script was listed at Rs 1,316 on BSE, a 90.72% premium over its price of Rs 690. The company’s shares were listed at Rs 1,310 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), or 89.86% premium over the given issue price.
INDIA VIX, barometer of volatility and fear, fell 7.46% to 19.27
At the opening, the market rebounded today. Whether this is a short blanket or a dead cat bounce remains to be determined. The markets are still in negative territory and unless we close above 17,500 on the Nifty the short term trend does not change.
– Manish Hathiramani, Owner Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The ambiguity and uncertainty are very high. Therefore, investors can continue to be in “watch and watch mode” until clarity emerges. The underperformance of Bank Nifty – while Nifty is down 3.5% in November, Bank Nifty is down 8% – is a major trend in this market. This has the potential to reverse.
– VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Opening bell: Sensex wins 150 points, Nifty50 exceeds 17,100; Titan and SBI earn 2% each
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 100 points, Nifty at 16,840
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 36 points, or 0.21%, up to 17,126.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Tuesday.
Technical view: Clever resistance at 17 150
Nifty50 traded in a wide range on Monday and eventually formed an indecisive Doji Cross on the daily chart. During the day, the index saw selling pressure at the 100-day EMA and, as the NSE barometer ended up gaining for the day, the scope of the broad market remained weak. Analysts see immediate resistance for the index in the 17,150-160 range, with supports at 16,930.
Asian markets are off to a good start
Asian stock markets were trading in positive territory on Tuesday as investors became cautiously optimistic that the new Omicron variant may not cause widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was up 0.52% on Tuesday. In Australia, the S & P / ASX200 was up 1.15% while Japan’s Nikkei traded up 1.2% early in trading. China’s CSI 300 index was up 0.13%.
Wall Street bounces back from virus-linked sell off
Wall Street shares closed higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost in Friday’s sale as investors hoped the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would not lead to lockdowns after being reassured by US President Joe Biden . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.6 points, or 0.68%, to 35,135.94, the S & P500 gained 60.65 points, or 1.32%, to 4,655.27 and the Nasdaq Composite a added 291.18 points, or 1.88%, to 15,782.83.
Rupee travels 18 paise to hit 5-week low on new Covid worries
The rupee dipped 18 paise on Monday to close at a five-week low of 75.07 against the US dollar as new concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus weighed on already weak investor sentiment. In the interbank forex market, the local currency opened at 74.84 and experienced an intraday high of 74.82 and a low of 75.16 against the US dollar in a very volatile trading session.
Sensex, owl on Monday
Benchmarks made a positive start to the week on Monday after gains in RIL, banking and IT stocks, although investors remained nervous over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Having stabilized after Friday’s sharp selloff, the 30-stock BSE Sensex gained 153.43 points or 0.27% to close at 57,260.58. The index had lost more than 500 points or more than 1% when trade opened, in line with weakness in global indices. NSE Nifty edged up 27.50 points or 0.16% to 17,053.95.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
