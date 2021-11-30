Go Fashion makes exceptional debut on the stock market and posts a 90% premium

One of the reasons the company got a good response is due to the reasonable valuation of the company’s IPO and its strong business model.

Shares of Go Fashion Limited made a remarkable debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, with a 90 percent premium over the IPO issue price.

Shares of the company, which operates leading women’s bottoms clothing brand Go Colors, debuted at Rs 1,316 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This means that the price of each share almost doubled from the IPO issue price of Rs 690. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company’s shares were listed at Rs 1,310.

While the company’s shares fell after the strong listing, they still got an almost 80% premium on BSE and NSE at 11 a.m.

Analysts previously expected an exceptional opening for the IPO, as the company’s shares commanded a premium of nearly Rs.500 on the gray market, where unlisted shares of a company trade ahead of. be listed on the primary markets. As a result, shares of Go Fashion were trading at a premium of 70 percent yesterday.

One of the reasons the company got a good response is due to the reasonable valuation of the company’s IPO and its strong business model. The opening could have been even better if the markets had not faced a hurdle in the form of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The IPO price range was set at Rs 655-690 and the company raised Rs 1,013.61 crore through the public offering.

Go Fashion’s IPO opened for subscription on November 17 and closed on November 22. The IPO received a strong response as it was subscribed 135.46 times on the last day.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 50 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors had the highest subscription at 262 times. During this time, the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed just over 100 times.