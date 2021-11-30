Tech rally pulls Wall Street out of Omicron’s rout





S&P tech and consumer discretionary sectors lead gains

Banks sink as rate hike bets postponed

Twitter down 0.6% after CEO Dorsey resigns

Rising indices: Dow 0.39%, S&P 1.10%, Nasdaq 1.50% Nov. 29 (Reuters) – Buying bargains in tech stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Monday following an Omicron-linked collapse, while the Dow Jones lagged its peers then that big banks were falling and investors were waiting for more information on the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P tech sub-index (.SPLRCT) jumped 2.1%, indicating investors likely favored pandemic-resistant tech stocks amid growing fears of Omicron. Gains from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) also pushed the S&P consumer discretionary sector (.SPLRCD) up 1.7%, with investors viewing Friday’s losses as a signal to seek bargains in high-value tech names. . Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now “People see it as a bit of a sell-off on Friday and an opportunity to get into some areas of the market that have been hit hard,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management. Wall Street indices fell between 2.0% and 3.5% on Friday following the announcement of the Omicron variant. Investors were now awaiting an update from President Joe Biden on the virus and the country’s response, expected later today. Read more Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) slashed its initial earnings and traded down 0.1% after the social media company said CEO Jack Dorsey would step down and be replaced by chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal. The move ends Dorsey’s career as CEO of two large tech companies, the second being digital payments company Square Inc (SQ.N). Read more Square shares fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones (.DJI) has lagged far behind its peers, with major bank stocks weighing the most after Treasury yields fell from today’s highs. Investors were considering a potential delay in the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates, in light of the new variant of the virus. “If Omicron were to become a major problem, it would have to be bigger than the Delta waves that we just went through. There is no doubt that the (Fed) cone would either be interrupted or delayed,” said Thomas Hayes, member. director of Great Hill Capital LLC, New York. Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) fell 4.5% and was also among the main drag on the Dow. The stock extended Friday’s losses after updated data from a study of its COVID-19 pill showed less effectiveness than previously reported in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. Read more At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 136.63 points, or 0.39%, to 35,035.97 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 50.66 points, or 1.10%, to 4,645.28. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 232.46 points, or 1.50%, to 15,724.11. Among other stocks, casino operators Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) and MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) fell 3.8% and 1.8% respectively, following losses at their Macau units, which been rocked by arrests for suspected border links with gambling and money laundering. Read more Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) rose 2.5% following a report that electric car maker Tesla has started using a new AMD chip in Model Y vehicles in China. Tesla shares gained 4.6% after a report that Chief Elon Musk urged employees to reduce vehicle delivery costs. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gained 1.9% after HSBC raised its price target for the iPhone maker. Falling issues outnumbered advances for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded four new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 215 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Report by Ambar Warrick in Bangalore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

