Wall Street stabilizes after fall of omicron; stocks increase | New

Wall Street stabilizes on Monday after last week’s drop caused by the latest variant of the coronavirus, as investors wait for more clues about the damage it could cause to the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 1.4% at midday to recover just over half of its Friday decline, which was its worst since February. Other sectors of the market, including bond yields and crude oil, were also picking up pieces of Friday’s gut reaction to run to safety and move away from risky investments.

With the vaccines in hand and with the benefit of a weekend to reflect on whether the sharp moves in the Friday market were overdone, analysts said the world may be in a better position to weather this potential new wave. Additionally, the fall of Fridays for markets may have been exacerbated by many professional traders taking a day off after Thanksgiving.

But as the market stabilized, it was not returning to the full rally it had seen before the discovery of the variant now known as the omicron. The variant appears to spread more easily, and countries around the world have erected barriers to travel in the hopes of stemming it. It remains to be seen how effective the currently available vaccines are for the variant and how long it may take to develop new omicron-specific vaccines.

There are still more questions than answers regarding the new variant, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. At the same time, we’ve been living with COVID-19 for almost 20 months now, and we’ve seen several variations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 244 points, or 0.7%, at 35,144 at 12:15 a.m. Eastern Time after declining slightly from a previous gain of 388 points. The continued cautiousness in the market meant that the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 Index were swinging between a small gain and a small loss, most recently up 0.2%.

The most powerful lift for stocks has come from those who have been able to grow strongly almost regardless of the strength of the economy or the pandemic crisis. Gains from five major tech-focused stocks Microsoft, Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Nvidia alone accounted for more than 40% of the S&P 500’s rise.

Moderna jumped 10.2% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain, adding to an even bigger gain from Friday, after saying it tested the effectiveness of its omicron vaccine. Its CEO said in an ABC TV interview that it could take two to three months for a vaccine developed specifically for the variant to start manufacturing.

Travel-related stocks started the day higher, but retreated as more caution crept into the market and global travel restrictions remained in place. American Airlines Group fell 0.2%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings lost 0.4%.

Some pandemic winning stocks, which flew again on Friday with omicron worries, gave up some of their earnings. Zoom Video Communications fell 2.8%

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.52% from 1.49% on Friday night, recouping some of its steep 1.64% drop that day. It tends to rise and fall depending on expectations of the strength of the economy and inflation.

The VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about upcoming S&P 500 declines, has also eased, but not enough to return to where it was before omicron.

In addition to waiting for more clues as to the economic damage omicron will ultimately cause, the market has several important milestones this week that could tip prices. Headlining is likely Friday’s jobs report, where economists expect employer hires to pick up in November.

Omicron adds more risk to a global economy already grappling with crippling uncertainty. Travel bans, including recent moves by Japan and Israel to ban foreign visitors, threaten to disrupt global trade. Global supply chains already clogged with bottlenecks could become even more tangled if epidemics shut down factories, ports and freight stations.

Shipping problems could push prices up, adding to inflationary pressures. In response, global central banks could raise interest rates and jeopardize the recovery from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession.

Omicron reinforces that the economy remains linked to the pandemic, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, said on Twitter on Monday. With each new wave of pandemic, the economy will experience slower growth and higher inflation.

The US economic recovery lost momentum when the highly contagious delta variant hit in the summer. Economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 2.1% from July to September, 6.7% from April to June, and 6.3% from January to March.

Yet more Americans are now vaccinated and the economy has shown resilience, picking up speed after the summer slowdown. Zandi tweeted that the most likely scenario is that the economy will fare better through each wave than the last.

Of course, the only way to know which scenario will ultimately happen is to wait and see it happen. And that uncertainty in the meantime could lead to more swings for the market.

We were just going to be in the dark for several weeks here, LPL’s Detrick said.