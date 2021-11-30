Gas prices continue their downward trend in the United States





The omicron variant could impact gas prices, limiting demand for oil.

You may notice that the prices at the pump are lower than in previous weeks. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the country fell by 3.4 cents. This is the third week in a row that gas prices have trended downward. Today’s national average stands at $ 3.379 per gallon, according to a report by GasBuddy. Oddly enough, the omicron variant could have a positive impact on gas prices, according to one of the executives at GasBuddy. With the recent drop in oils and the jury’s out on a new variant of Covid, the omicron, we might expect lower prices based on many countries reverting to travel restrictions, limiting demand for oil and potentially speeding up the falling gas prices, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a press release. There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await further market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices further down. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains almost impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, although turbulence is guaranteed. RELATED: Oil Prices Falling $ 10 a Barrel Could Lead to Cheaper Gas at the Pump The average price of regular gasoline in Florida is $ 3,339, according to AAA. Sitting somewhere in the middle, Florida ranked 26 in a report on the average price of gas for the current day on Sunday. The drop in gas prices comes as crude oil fell more than $ 10 to $ 68 a barrel on Friday as news spread about the emergence of the omicron variant. States with the lowest average prices include Oklahoma with gas starting at $ 2.90, Texas at $ 2.94, and Arkansas at $ 3. The states that see the most expensive gas are California at $ 4.69, Hawaii at $ 4.32, and Nevada at $ 3.94. RELATED: No, There Will Not Be a Dramatic Drop in Gas Prices Due to the Oil Reserve Releases RELATED: Fighting Gas Prices, US To Release 50 Million Barrels Of Oil

