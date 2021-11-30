Amazon union vote in Alabama overturned by regional labor office

Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join RWDSU earlier this year, Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. It is disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that these votes should not count. As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees.

The regional office decision is a setback for Amazon at a time when its business model is increasingly under scrutiny. In September, California passed a law that would require warehouse employers like Amazon to disclose the productivity quotas they impose on workers and ban quotas that prevent workers from taking breaks and obeying health and safety rules. of security.

Earlier this month, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has nearly 1.4 million members, elected a new president who ran in part on the promise of an aggressive campaign to unionize the company.

The Bessemer campaign was arguably the most serious challenge ever launched by a union at a nationwide facility owned by Amazon, which currently has no unionized warehouse in the United States. Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island appeared to qualify for a union election in October, but later withdrew their requests to vote.

Understanding Amazon’s Employment System Map 1 of 6 The employee churn rate is high. The company saw a sharp increase in hiring in 2020, hiring 350,000 workers in three monthsoffering a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour and good benefits. But even before the pandemic, Amazon was losing about 3% of its hourly associates every week, which means its revenue was around 150% per year. Buggy systems have caused terrible errors. Amazon’s disability and leave system was a source of frustration and panic. Workers who requested leave were sanctioned for absence from work, triggering notices of abandonment and then dismissals. Strict surveillance has created a culture of fear. The company follows the workers in every movement inside its warehouses. Employees who work too slowly or are inactive for too long may be made redundant. The system was designed to identify obstacles for workers. While such layoffs are rare, some executives fear the measures create an anxious and negative environment. Racial inequality is a growing concern. The retail giant is largely powered by employees of color. According to internal 2019 files, over 60% of JFK8 associates are black or Latino. Records show that black warehouse associates were nearly 50% more likely to be fired than their white peers.

Opposing the way the Bessemer election was conducted, the retail workers union argued that Amazon consultants and managers created fear among workers by removing them from meetings anti-union mandatory if they asked skeptical questions and told workers they risked lost wages or benefits. , or even their jobs, if they were unionized.

The August recommendation of the labor board hearing officer dismissed many union objections in this vein, but the officer found that the employers’ unilateral decision to create, for all intents and purposes, a box of On-site collection for NLRB ballots destroyed lab conditions. which are supposed to prevail in a union election.

The hearing officer pointed out that the collection box was surrounded by a tent, on which Amazon printed a campaign message (speak for yourself) and a directive to workers to send your ballot here, and that the tent appeared to be in plain sight of the Amazons. surveillance cameras.