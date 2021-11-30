Business
Amazon union vote in Alabama overturned by regional labor office
A regional office of the National Labor Relations Board on Monday ordered a new union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, upholding the union challenge to a vote the company decisively won.
The decision was widely expected after a hearing officer recommended in August that the results be overturned and a new election be held.
The company said after the August decision it intends to appeal to the Washington Labor Council if it does not win regionally, but did not say on Monday whether it would follow through. .
About half of the nearly 6,000 eligible workers at the Bessemer, Ala., Warehouse, voted by mail in February and March on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Retail Union. department stores. The tally against the union membership bid was two to one.
The union filed a formal objection to the election shortly after the results were announced in April, arguing that Amazon had compromised the terms of a fair election by urging the Postal Service to install a collection box in the area. ‘warehouse, among other complaints. The union said the box, which was not authorized by the labor council, made Amazon appear to be monitoring which workers had voted.
In her decision on Monday, the regional director of labor boards for the Atlanta area agreed, writing that Amazon had given a strong impression that it was in control of the process by arranging the installation of the box. This dangerous and inappropriate message to employees destroys confidence in board processes and in the credibility of election results, concluded Director Lisa Y. Henderson.
Ms Henderson also discovered that Amazon improperly polled employees i.e. trying to determine how they would vote by informing workers at mandatory meetings that they couldn’t vote on anything like pins. who were readily available to HR managers.
Union president Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement Monday that the ruling showed intimidation and interference from Amazon was preventing workers from having a say in their desire to form a union.
Amazon said the box was intended to make it easier for employees to vote and that it did not have access to the ballots workers cast in it.
Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join RWDSU earlier this year, Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. It is disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that these votes should not count. As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees.
The regional office decision is a setback for Amazon at a time when its business model is increasingly under scrutiny. In September, California passed a law that would require warehouse employers like Amazon to disclose the productivity quotas they impose on workers and ban quotas that prevent workers from taking breaks and obeying health and safety rules. of security.
Earlier this month, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has nearly 1.4 million members, elected a new president who ran in part on the promise of an aggressive campaign to unionize the company.
The Bessemer campaign was arguably the most serious challenge ever launched by a union at a nationwide facility owned by Amazon, which currently has no unionized warehouse in the United States. Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island appeared to qualify for a union election in October, but later withdrew their requests to vote.
Understanding Amazon’s Employment System
Opposing the way the Bessemer election was conducted, the retail workers union argued that Amazon consultants and managers created fear among workers by removing them from meetings anti-union mandatory if they asked skeptical questions and told workers they risked lost wages or benefits. , or even their jobs, if they were unionized.
The August recommendation of the labor board hearing officer dismissed many union objections in this vein, but the officer found that the employers’ unilateral decision to create, for all intents and purposes, a box of On-site collection for NLRB ballots destroyed lab conditions. which are supposed to prevail in a union election.
The hearing officer pointed out that the collection box was surrounded by a tent, on which Amazon printed a campaign message (speak for yourself) and a directive to workers to send your ballot here, and that the tent appeared to be in plain sight of the Amazons. surveillance cameras.
Ms Henderson, the regional manager, echoed the findings and said Amazon essentially flouted its pre-election decision denying the company’s request to provide equipment, such as certain types of boxes, to ensure collection in safe ballot papers in a manual election.
I specifically disapproved of employers’ suggestions to facilitate voting, as the employer is neither responsible for the conduct of the election nor charged or authorized to facilitate the process, Ms. Henderson wrote.
She adds: The employer ignored the spirit of my directive by unilaterally requisitioning the installation of a postal mailbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/business/amazon-bessemer-alabama-election.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]