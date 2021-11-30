Dow futures tumble after Monday’s rebound





Stock futures fell on Tuesday morning, reversing a rebound on Wall Street as investors reassessed the risks associated with the new omicron variant Covid. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 502 points, or 1.43%. S&P 500 futures fell 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures also slipped into negative territory. The reversal came after Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the new variant. Bancel told CNBC on Monday that developing and shipping an omicron-specific vaccine could take months. Expedia Group fell 2.3%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell 3.8%, and American Airlines shares fell 3.3%. Some major pharmaceutical stocks were also hit, Moderna suffered the worst as the stock fell 4.2%. Pfizer, however, was one of the few companies to post gains on the S&P 500, up 1.2%. Home equity stock Netflix also rose 0.7%, and video conferencing leader Zoom saw its shares climb 2.3%. The overnight action followed a widespread rally that saw the S&P 500 jump 1.3%, with all 11 sectors posting gains. Major averages hit session highs on Monday after President Joe Biden said economic lockdowns were currently out of the question and there would be no further travel restrictions. The Dow blue chips ended the day up more than 200 points. “We remain invested for now, as a new strain of virus and the wave of COVID in Europe undermine the sense of risk,” Jean Boivin, director of the BlackRock Investment Institute, said in a note Monday. “Any powerful restart delay now means later. “ The new variant of Covid, first detected in South Africa, has now been found in more than a dozen countries, causing many to restrict travel. The World Health Organization called the omicron strain a “worrying variant” on Friday when the Dow Jones fell 900 points to suffer its worst day since October 2020. CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends: Symptoms of Covid linked to the omicron variant were described as “extremely mild” by the South African doctor who first sounded the alarm on the new strain. Still, the WHO said it would take weeks to understand how the variant can affect diagnoses, therapies and vaccines. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believes the omicron variant poses a threat to the central bank’s mandate to achieve stable prices and maximum employment, he said in remarks he planned to hand it over to Senate lawmakers on Tuesday. The CBOE volatility index, also known as the VIX or Wall Street fear gauge, fell in Monday’s rally but still remained above 22. The gauge climbed 10 points above 28 at some point on Friday. “This week will be instructive to see if the buy-down approach of investors is still relevant or if the markets are vulnerable to a larger pullback,” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos