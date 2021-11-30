Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter?

Even as CTO, Mr. Agrawal kept a low profile. He worked behind the scenes to rebuild Twitter’s technical infrastructure, which had been tinkered with over the years. This led to engineering issues and prevented the company from introducing new products and services as quickly as it wanted. Mr. Agrawal has helped Twitter switch to using cloud computing services from Google and Amazon, streamlining its operations.

In 2019, Mr Dorsey said Twitter would fund an independent research initiative to create decentralized social media, allowing users to make their own moderation decisions and apply their own algorithms to promote content. He brought in Mr. Agrawal to oversee Twitter’s contributions to the project, known as Bluesky.

We believe that empowering more individuals and third parties could help solve community issues and help more people, Agrawal said in an interview with Bluesky in June. Lots of people want to be part of the solution and now the only way for them is to figure out how to work on Twitter or figure out how to put their community first through a business like ours. It’s a part of the thinking and reasoning behind algorithmic choice.

Twitter was eager to move beyond questions of what content to remove or leave on its service, Agrawal said at the time, and examine how algorithms lift content instead.

Our role has changed from hosting a bunch of content to guiding people to what interests them, he said. We think of it in terms of: How does something grab attention and in what context? What you host or don’t host is a problem from 10 years ago.

Mr. Agrawal has also managed Twitter’s efforts to incorporate cryptocurrencies into the platform, allowing users to post cryptocurrency tips like Bitcoin. And he backed efforts to be transparent about Twitter’s algorithmic errors, urging the company to go public with its findings that a photo-cropping algorithm it was using was flawed.

Mr Agrawals’ focus on product development drew in insiders who believed Twitter had moved too slowly to introduce new products, said a person familiar with the succession process. His appointment could also help Twitter reflect the success of other companies that have brought in engineering leaders to oversee turnaround efforts, they said.