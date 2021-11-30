Oil drops 3% due to nervousness over vaccine effectiveness





Pipelines move into Enbridge Inc. crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma on March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

LONDON, Nov. 30 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell nearly 3% on Tuesday after the CEO of Moderna questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, spooking financial markets and adding to concerns about oil demand. The chief of drugmaker Moderna told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been against the Delta variant. Read more Brent crude futures fell $ 2.15, or 2.9%, to $ 71.29 a barrel at 11:23 GMT after slipping to an intraday low of $ 70.52, the lowest since September 1st. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $ 1.83, or 2.6%, to $ 68.12 a barrel, after a session low of $ 67.06, the lowest since August 26. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also tell U.S. lawmakers later today that the variant could jeopardize the economic recovery, according to prepared remarks. Read more “The economic impact is motivated by fear and by the political response … Fear has an impact on travel. There are outright bans. But also the fear of being stranded, which changes plans for travel. trip, ”said UBS’s Paul Donovan in a note. . Oil plunged about 12% on Friday along with other markets over fears the heavily mutated Omicron could trigger further lockdowns and dent global demand for oil. It’s still unclear how bad the new variant is. Read more With the prospect of weakening demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, together called OPEC +, are increasingly expected to suspend plans to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to supply in January. “We believe the group will look to pause production increases in light of the Omicron variant and the release of oil stocks by major oil consumers,” the Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst said, Vivek Dhar, in a note. Pressure was already mounting within OPEC +, which was due to meet on December 2, to reconsider its supply plan after the release last week of emergency crude reserves by the United States and other major countries. consumers of oil to cope with soaring prices. “After the releases of global strategic reserves and the announcement of dozens of countries restricting travel … OPEC and its allies can easily justify a production halt or even a slight reduction,” the analyst said. OANDA Edward Moya in a note. Still, Citi analysts expect OPEC + to continue adding more barrels in January. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Noah Browning, Sonali Paul and Florence Tan; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

