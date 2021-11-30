Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, November 30
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day.
1. Dow futures drop sharply as omicron fears resurface
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the start of trading on Monday following the sharp drop in global stocks on Friday over fears of the new omicron Covid variant discovered in South Africa on November 29, 2021 in New York . .
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Dow futures fell about 350 points, or about 1%, on Tuesday as investors reassessed the risks associated with the new Covid omicron variant. S&P futures fell almost 1% and Nasdaq futures fell 0.5%.
Stocks rebounded on Monday, with the Nasdaq up nearly 1.9%, the S&P 500 up 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 0.7%. Wall Street was emerging from a shortened session on Friday, in which all three benchmarks fell more than 2% as omicron became known. As the last day of November approached, the Dow Jones was down for the month, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up for the month.
2. Fed’s Powell to Tell Senate New Variation Poses Economy Risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA , September 28, 2021.
Kevin Dietsch | Reuters
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, according to prepared remarks, is expected to say Tuesday at a Senate Banking Committee hearing that he believes the omicron variant and a recent increase in coronavirus cases pose a threat to the U.S. economy and cloud the outlook for inflation already uncertain. “Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, slowing progress in the job market and intensifying supply chain disruptions.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joins Powell for their quarterly report to Congress on the March 2020 Covid economic relief legislation. They go before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday.
3. FDA panel to review Merck’s Covid antiviral pill
Merck’s Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir
MERCK & CO INC | via Reuters
A panel of expert advisers from the Food and Drug Administration are supposed to vote Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization of Merck’s antiviral pill Covid. The US drug maker reported on Friday that the drug’s effectiveness in reducing hospitalizations and deaths fell to 30% with data available on more than 1,400 patients in its late-stage study. He had reported a reduction of about 50% a month ago using data from 775 patients. Analysts said they still expect the drug Merck and a similar oral treatment from Pfizer to be licensed as important therapeutic tools that can be taken at home as soon as symptoms of Covid appear.
4.Biden says he doesn’t expect more travel restrictions, blockages
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to provide an update on the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 29, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
President Joe Biden said on Monday that he does not expect the United States to impose additional travel restrictions to stem the spread of omicron. The United States on Monday began temporarily banning visitors from South Africa, where scientists first reported the strain, and Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and from Malawi. How far the variant has spread will determine whether more travel restrictions are needed, Biden said at a press conference. “I’m not planning this at the moment,” he said. The president also said he didn’t think the lockdowns were necessary.
5. FTC orders Walmart and Amazon to provide supply chain information
Federal Trade Commission Headquarters in Washington, DC
Kenneth Kiesnoski / CNBC
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating if supply chain disruptions hurt consumers with higher prices. The agency ordered Walmart, Amazon and other major food suppliers to provide detailed information on the situation. The objectives of the study are to determine whether supply chain issues have resulted in particular bottlenecks, anti-competitive practices, or higher prices, the FTC said in a statement. The investigation comes as the Biden administration battles soaring inflation.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/30/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-nov-30.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]