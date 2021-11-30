Secretary of Commerce: chip shortage threatens Biden EV plans

Boosting support for a congressional bill against China, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said yesterday that major electric vehicle projects by automakers were threatened by the current shortage of computer semiconductors.

“The average electric vehicle has about 2,000 chips, which is about double the average number of chips in a non-electric car,” Raimondo said in prepared remarks to the Detroit Economic Club, a nonprofit business group located in Michigan Automotive Center.

“As companies like Ford and GM compete for a foothold in the electric vehicle market, we know that innovation in the U.S. battery market will be stifled if we don’t invest in domestic innovation at the same time. semiconductors, ”said Raimondo.

Prior to the speech, Raimondo also told reporters that Bidens’ plans for half of new vehicles to be electric by 2030 depend on U.S. investment in semiconductor production. “It is necessary for our US economic competitiveness, it is necessary if we are to meet our climate change goals, and it is necessary to create jobs,” she said. Detroit News.

The secretary’s visit to Michigan was intended to mobilize support for a $ 52 billion legislative package aimed at revitalizing the US semiconductor industry.

The “Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act”, or “CHIPS for America Act” for short, was passed by the Senate in June as part of a larger bill, but did not not received a vote in the House of Representatives. Representatives.

The world’s semiconductors are mainly manufactured in Asia, especially in China and Taiwan. As pandemic lockdowns eased and the economy came back to life, automakers have been frustrated in their efforts to meet pent-up demand for cars. Semiconductor companies have prioritized electronics companies, not automakers, for their limited supplies. As a result, almost every automaker has experienced chip-related slowdowns and shutdowns.

Shortages have already put the brakes on several large electric vehicles.

In August, Ford Motor Co. told customers that a lack of chips would delay delivery of its flagship electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, by several weeks, and General Motors Co. temporarily shut down the Detroit plant. where it manufactures the Bolt EV. Also this summer, Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric trucks, cited semiconductors as the reason for a delay, and production remains very slow.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said the figure Raimondo cited that an electric vehicle had twice as many chips as a traditional car came from discussions with automakers. “We think it’s a reasonable average,” the spokesperson said.

A recent study by IDTechEx, a UK-based consulting firm, valued that an EV requires more than twice as many semiconductors as its internal combustion engine counterpart, mainly because the EV requires much more use of power electronics.

One analyst said Raimondo is correct that EVs require more semiconductors, but doesn’t necessarily agree that this means EVs are particularly vulnerable to their shortage.

“Electric vehicles, especially those built on platforms exclusively for electric vehicles, generally have more electronic content and therefore require more chips,” said Alan Baum, a Michigan-based automotive forecaster who studies electric vehicles. .

However, he added, “EV design is important and… a clean sheet approach, like Tesla, or even the new platforms from GM, Ford and VW allow for greater capacity and more utilization. effective chips “.

Tesla Inc., the electric automaker, has faced fewer chip-related production issues. Baum said Tesla’s design requires fewer chips because it “centralized the computing in one place in the car, rather than the computing spread across the different systems in the vehicle.”

Tesla’s rivals have taken action against chip shortages by integrating into the supply chain. Earlier this month, Ford struck a deal with maker GlobalFoundries to make chips, and GM said it would work with Qualcomm Inc. and NXP Semiconductors NV under a similar deal.

This story also appears in Climate wire.