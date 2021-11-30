Peloton, Moderna, Marriott, Pfizer: what to watch on the stock market today





Stock futures are down as Omicron fears returned to the fore after vaccine makers suggested current injections might not be as effective against the new variant. Here is what we watched in the discussions on Tuesday: It’s become a familiar story this week: Investors are getting finicky on Omicron, and crude, cruise lines and airlines are losing ground, while pandemic favorites like Peloton and vaccine makers advance. All of the above was in evidence on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum was down 3.4% pre-market, American Airlines was down 2.3% and Carnival was down 2.5%. Meanwhile, Peloton gained 1.4%, Novavax gained 3.1% and Zoom Video Communications rose 1.6%.

Pfizer grew 1.1% pre-market. The FDA may clear the Covid-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech for use in 16- and 17-year-olds as early as next week.

One of the outliers of this model was Moderna, which fell 3.1% before the bell. The CEO of the vaccine maker said the current injections are expected to combat the Omicron variant.

Other pandemic games that were up pre-market included Teladoc Health, up 1.1% and DoorDash, up 0.3%.

Hotels were also taken in the background. Marriott International was down 2.3% pre-market, Host Hotels & Resorts was down 1.2%, and Airbnb was down 2%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell 2.2% pre-market. Preliminary testing indicates Regeneron’s Covid-19 antibody drug cocktail is losing effectiveness against Omicron, the company said on Tuesday, a sign that some products in an important class of therapies may require modification if the new strain becomes mainstream .

Merck shares edged down 0.1% before market. An outside panel of FDA scientific advisers is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the oral antiviral Covid-19 from Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Salesforce, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Box are among the companies that reported their results on Tuesday. Card of the day Expect prices to wobble as markets try to outsmart science and assess the binary risk of further lockdowns or not, writes columnist James Mackintosh. Write to James Willhite at [email protected]

